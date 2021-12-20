Priyanka missed hubby Nick Jonas at 'The Matrix Resurrections' premiere

MUMBAI: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared that she missed her American pop star husband Nick Jonas at 'The Matrix Resurrections' premiere.

Priyanka posted a string of photographs, where she posed alongside 'Papa' Kevin Jonas, 'Mama' Denise Jonas and her mother Madhu Chopra in a private plane. Her pet pup Diana was also seen along with her.

She tagged the location as San Francisco, where she attended the premiere of 'The Matrix Resurrections'.

"Crew!! I'm so thankful for my family. Thank you all for being a part of this amazing moment with me. My team without who I would never be able to do any of it. Grateful. Missed u @nickjonas Happy birthday @divya_jyoti," she wrote as the caption.

'The Matrix Resurrections', which also stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Neil Patrick Harris, Daniel Bernhardt, Jonathan Groff and Jessica Henwick, is slated to release on December 22.

(Source: IANS)