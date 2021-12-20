Priyanka lashes out at news article calling her 'wife of Nick Jonas'

MUMBAI: Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming Hollywood film 'The Matrix Resurrections', has lashed out at a news article calling her 'wife of Nick Jonas'. She asked for an explanation as to how this can still happen to women.
Priyanka took to her Instagram stories, where she shared screenshots of the article and questioned if she should add her IMDb link to her bio.
The article shared by Priyanka read: "The wife of Nick Jonas shared..."
It quoted her speaking on Good Morning America about her co-star Keanu Reeves.
Highlighting it, Priyanka said: "Very interesting that I'm promoting one of the most iconic film franchises of all time, and I'm still referenced as 'the wife of...'."
Tagging her husband Nick Jonas, the actress added: "Please explain how this still happens to women? Should I add my IMDb link to my bio?"
The Matrix Resurrections' also features Carrie-Anne Moss, Neil Patrick Harris, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff, among others. It is scheduled to hit the theaters on December 22.
(Source: IANS)
