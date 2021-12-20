For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  20 Dec 2021 13:14 |  By RnMTeam

Priyanka lashes out at news article calling her 'wife of Nick Jonas'

MUMBAI: Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming Hollywood film 'The Matrix Resurrections', has lashed out at a news article calling her 'wife of Nick Jonas'. She asked for an explanation as to how this can still happen to women.

Priyanka took to her Instagram stories, where she shared screenshots of the article and questioned if she should add her IMDb link to her bio.

The article shared by Priyanka read: "The wife of Nick Jonas shared..."

It quoted her speaking on Good Morning America about her co-star Keanu Reeves.

Highlighting it, Priyanka said: "Very interesting that I'm promoting one of the most iconic film franchises of all time, and I'm still referenced as 'the wife of...'."

Tagging her husband Nick Jonas, the actress added: "Please explain how this still happens to women? Should I add my IMDb link to my bio?"

The Matrix Resurrections' also features Carrie-Anne Moss, Neil Patrick Harris, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff, among others. It is scheduled to hit the theaters on December 22.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Nick Jonas priyanka Instagram
Related news
News | 20 Dec 2021

Priyanka missed hubby Nick Jonas at 'The Matrix Resurrections' premiere

MUMBAI: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared that she missed her American pop star husband Nick Jonas at 'The Matrix Resurrections' premiere.

read more
News | 16 Dec 2021

Priyanka's marriage 'doesn't feel like work'

MUMBAI: Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her American pop-star husband Nick Jonas celebrated their third wedding anniversary and she believes the key to their strong relationship is that they always have a "good time" together.

read more
News | 03 Dec 2021

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrates third wedding anniversary

MUMBAI: Happy anniversary to Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra!

read more
News | 01 Dec 2021

Priyanka Chopra opens up on how she and husband Nick Jonas overcome "Hard" year of long-distance marriage

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra can tell you that the levels of Nick Jonas' love are infinite.

read more
News | 01 Dec 2021

Priyanka Chopra says long-distance romance has been 'hard'

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been filming her upcoming series 'Citadel' in London over the last 12 months, but the actress says it's been tough to be apart from her husband American pop singer Nick Jonas for so long.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Platinum-Selling country artist Parker McCollum selects MusicFX

MUMBAI: MusicFX.io (“MusicFX” or the “Company”), a digital community connecting artists to theirread more

News
Gaana - India’s Favorite Music App

MUMBAI: A lot of work has been happening behind the scenes at gaana to take the user experience uread more

News
Believe reinforces its leadership position in India with the acquisition of Think Music, a leader in South India film soundtracks

MUMBAI: Believe, one of the world’s leading digital music companies, strengthens its leadership iread more

News
BIG FM launches ‘Dhun Workouts’, a unique initiative aimed towards empowering one’s lungs and soul!

MUMBAI: Taking into account the rising health crisis that the country has faced over the past coread more

News
Warner Music Group scores multiple nominations for GRAMMY 2022

MUMBAI: Warner Music Group, one of the "big three" recording companies and the third-largest in tread more

top# 5 articles

1
Yuvan Shankar Raja to score music for Pradeep Ranganathan's next Tamil film

MUMBAI: Music director Yuvan Shankar Raja will score the music of young director Pradeep Ranganathan's upcoming film which is being produced by AGS...read more

2
Palak Muchhal recreates Lata Mangeshkar's '80s song for title track of 'Aggar Tum Na Hote'

MUMBAI: Singer Palak Muchhal has recreated Lata Mangeshkar's famous '80s song 'Aggar Tum Na Hote' for the title track of the TV show with the same...read more

3
Has Harry Styles hooked up with Andy Cohen?

MUMBAI: Rumours are circulating about the relationship between former One Direction singer Harry Styles and TV personality Andy Cohen on social media...read more

4
Priyanka missed hubby Nick Jonas at 'The Matrix Resurrections' premiere

MUMBAI: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared that she missed her American pop star husband Nick Jonas at 'The Matrix Resurrections' premiere....read more

5
Tips Music & Prerna V Arora presents "Bollywood Wala Dance" featuring Waluscha De Sousa, the song that will keep you dancing on your toes without a pause!

MUMBAI: The song “Bollywood Wala Dance” is an unmitigated dance number to recreate and outdo the magic like the previous music single Tips music has...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games