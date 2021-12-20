For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  20 Dec 2021 19:08 |  By RnMTeam

Palak Muchhal recreates Lata Mangeshkar's '80s song for title track of 'Aggar Tum Na Hote'

MUMBAI: Singer Palak Muchhal has recreated Lata Mangeshkar's famous '80s song 'Aggar Tum Na Hote' for the title track of the TV show with the same name.

Palak reveals that she always wanted to pay a tribute to the original creation and this was a dream come true moment for her. "Agar Tum Na Hote is an iconic melody, originally sung by Lata ji, and composed by the great R.D. Burman. For me, to have actually recreated this song, was such an honour."

"I have worked with Lalit ji before, but when he told me that we had to work on Aggar Tum Na Hote's title track, I was very excited yet nervous. It is a known fact that whenever you recreate something, you put yourself to some level of comparison; but for me, it was more like a tribute to the original creation," she adds.

She shares: "I would like to congratulate the entire cast of 'Aggar Tum Na Hote' as the show has been well received and I would like to send my best wishes to them. I hope the audience pours their love and blessings to the whole team and our song. I also wish people don't compare the title track with the original song because that's definitely not my intention."

'Aggar Tum Na Hote' is a romantic drama that revolves around the love story of Niyati Mishra (essayed by Simaran Kaur), who is a young, hardworking nurse, and Abhimanyu Pandey (essayed by Himanshu Soni), who is a rich young man dealing with mental instability.

It airs on Zee TV.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Singer Palak Muchhal Lata Mangeshkar 80s song Aggar Tum Na Hote TV show
Related news
News | 20 Dec 2021

Has Harry Styles hooked up with Andy Cohen?

MUMBAI: Rumours are circulating about the relationship between former One Direction singer Harry Styles and TV personality Andy Cohen on social media.

read more
News | 20 Dec 2021

Giorgia Andriani slays in this shimmery unicorn hued co-ord set; Sets the internet Ablaze by flaunting her long sexy legs

MUMBAI: Giorgia Andriani has always been in the headlines for her outstanding persona and her appearances. Giorgia has charmed everyone with her stylish outfits. The actress is a complete vogue for her fashion sense. Giorgia treats her fans with many scintillating pictures.

read more
News | 20 Dec 2021

Lady Gaga needed psychiatric nurse on 'House Of Gucci' set

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Lady Gaga, who plays Patrizia Reggiani in director Ridley Scott's latest movie 'House Of Gucci', shared that she needed a psychiatric nurse on set because she pushed herself to the limit.

read more
News | 17 Dec 2021

International Singer-Songwriter Nikhil Ramani & Luke Duckworth releases their latest english indie-pop 'hindsight'

MUMBAI: Originally from Chennai, India, Nikhil Ramani is a Singer-Songwriter and storyteller. His songs stem from rough ideas documented on his phone and are woven together on a DAW (Digital Audio Workstation).

read more
News | 16 Dec 2021

single, 'Manzil' Long-time friends and first-time collaborators' effort is part of Tanzeel's upcoming, seven-track debut album 'Dastaan'

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based singer-songwriter Tanzeel Khan, who has been prepping for the release of his upcoming debut album Dastaan, has released the much-awaited collaboration ‘Manzil’, with long-time friend, actor and content creator Mr.MNV.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Platinum-Selling country artist Parker McCollum selects MusicFX

MUMBAI: MusicFX.io (“MusicFX” or the “Company”), a digital community connecting artists to theirread more

News
Gaana - India’s Favorite Music App

MUMBAI: A lot of work has been happening behind the scenes at gaana to take the user experience uread more

News
Believe reinforces its leadership position in India with the acquisition of Think Music, a leader in South India film soundtracks

MUMBAI: Believe, one of the world’s leading digital music companies, strengthens its leadership iread more

News
BIG FM launches ‘Dhun Workouts’, a unique initiative aimed towards empowering one’s lungs and soul!

MUMBAI: Taking into account the rising health crisis that the country has faced over the past coread more

News
Warner Music Group scores multiple nominations for GRAMMY 2022

MUMBAI: Warner Music Group, one of the "big three" recording companies and the third-largest in tread more

top# 5 articles

1
Priyanka missed hubby Nick Jonas at 'The Matrix Resurrections' premiere

MUMBAI: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared that she missed her American pop star husband Nick Jonas at 'The Matrix Resurrections' premiere....read more

2
Has Harry Styles hooked up with Andy Cohen?

MUMBAI: Rumours are circulating about the relationship between former One Direction singer Harry Styles and TV personality Andy Cohen on social media...read more

3
Tips Music & Prerna V Arora presents "Bollywood Wala Dance" featuring Waluscha De Sousa, the song that will keep you dancing on your toes without a pause!

MUMBAI: The song “Bollywood Wala Dance” is an unmitigated dance number to recreate and outdo the magic like the previous music single Tips music has...read more

4
BlueBeat Studios presents song of the year "Romantic Raja" uniting Punjabi and Bhojpuri industry, featuring Shipra Goyal and Khesari Lal Yadav

MUMBAI: The "Romantic Raja" is ruling the end of the festive season 2021. The song has a unique combination of mesmerizing voice of singer Shipra...read more

5
Singer Nirvair Pannu: Nav Sidhu knows his work and I am looking forward to working with him again soon.

MUMBAI: The country is overflowing with artistic skills with a wide range of talented musicians and artists, While some of them become well-known,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games