Giorgia Andriani slays in this shimmery unicorn hued co-ord set; Sets the internet Ablaze by flaunting her long sexy legs

MUMBAI: Giorgia Andriani has always been in the headlines for her outstanding persona and her appearances. Giorgia has charmed everyone with her stylish outfits. The actress is a complete vogue for her fashion sense. Giorgia treats her fans with many scintillating pictures. Giorgia knows how to make the audience drool with her good features. The actress, who is slated to make her Bollywood debut shortly, has already established a reputation for her timeless elegance. The diva is quite active on social media and knows how to keep her fans delighted by keeping them up to date on her daily activities. Giorgia, who has a large following, is always showered with love from her fans and Bollywood colleagues.

Recently Giorgia took on to her social media and dropped this bombshell picture of her where she is seen wearing a shimmery silk cord-set with a tie-dye pattern and unicorn color. It had a bustier sequin top which had net work on it along with a draped maxi skirt. The entire outfit ensures to grab all the attention as it's a complete fashion of retro and glamour with a complete modern attitude attached to it. To add a bit of glamour to her entire look, she chose a messy low bun side-parted look paired along with a silver neck choker and hoop earrings.She paired it with a dual thin strap stilettos. As always, she kept her makeup very minimal choosing a pink nude lip shade adding the glam. The way the diva posed was very enticing to our eyes as she flaunted her long-toned sexy legs in that high slit-cut skirt. Definitely, as always she took the gram ablaze with her look. The look made her look like a guiding angel.

Talking about the work front, Giorgia was last seen in a music video alongside Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaaz Gill in Little Star. The actress is soon going to mark her debut in Bollywood opposite Shreyash Talpade in Welcome To Bajrangpur.