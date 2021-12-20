BlueBeat Studios presents song of the year "Romantic Raja" uniting Punjabi and Bhojpuri industry, featuring Shipra Goyal and Khesari Lal Yadav

MUMBAI: The "Romantic Raja" is ruling the end of the festive season 2021. The song has a unique combination of mesmerizing voice of singer Shipra Goyal and the very entertaining musical Khesari Lal Yadav. It’s a collaboration of the Punjabi and Bhojpuri music industry which is beautifully composed by gorgeous Shipra Goyal lyrics by Kunaal Vermaa.
"Romantic Raja" is an out-and-out party number that packs in oodles of glamour quotient. It opens with a fun opening verse and then launches into hip-hop mode with the party beats. When the song speeds up the tempo, it sounds very Punjabi-like which enhances the party mood of the song. Although the song has a western touch, it is undoubtedly high on its Punjabi feel.
Shipra Goyal says, “This is the best song arriving at the end of the festive season. Khesari Lal Yadav is an amazing singer who does really well to make any song a cracker affair. Portions in this song which plays in the end credits and ensures that you take this song home and play it all over again.”
Khesari Lal Yadav says, “It is easy to like romantic raja, a song that is all about getting the formula right. The song is undeniably groovy. It has catchy melody lines and has Shipra Goyal’s hot-selling voice to carry it off.”
Singer: Shipra Goyal & Khesari Lal Yadav, Composer: Shipra Goyal, Music: Abhijit Vaghani, Lyrics: Kunaal Vermaa, Director: Mudassar Khan, Label: Blue beat studios.
MUMBAI: MusicFX.io (“MusicFX” or the “Company”), a digital community connecting artists to theirread more
MUMBAI: A lot of work has been happening behind the scenes at gaana to take the user experience uread more
MUMBAI: Believe, one of the world’s leading digital music companies, strengthens its leadership iread more
MUMBAI: Taking into account the rising health crisis that the country has faced over the past coread more
MUMBAI: Warner Music Group, one of the "big three" recording companies and the third-largest in tread more
MUMBAI: Singer-actress Lady Gaga, who plays Patrizia Reggiani in director Ridley Scott's latest movie 'House Of Gucci', shared that she needed a...read more
MUMBAI: Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming Hollywood film 'The Matrix Resurrections', has lashed out...read more
MUMBAI: Music director Yuvan Shankar Raja will score the music of young director Pradeep Ranganathan's upcoming film which is being produced by AGS...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Palak Muchhal has recreated Lata Mangeshkar's famous '80s song 'Aggar Tum Na Hote' for the title track of the TV show with the same...read more
MUMBAI: Rumours are circulating about the relationship between former One Direction singer Harry Styles and TV personality Andy Cohen on social media...read more