BlueBeat Studios presents song of the year "Romantic Raja" uniting Punjabi and Bhojpuri industry, featuring Shipra Goyal and Khesari Lal Yadav

MUMBAI: The "Romantic Raja" is ruling the end of the festive season 2021. The song has a unique combination of mesmerizing voice of singer Shipra Goyal and the very entertaining musical Khesari Lal Yadav. It’s a collaboration of the Punjabi and Bhojpuri music industry which is beautifully composed by gorgeous Shipra Goyal lyrics by Kunaal Vermaa.

"Romantic Raja" is an out-and-out party number that packs in oodles of glamour quotient. It opens with a fun opening verse and then launches into hip-hop mode with the party beats. When the song speeds up the tempo, it sounds very Punjabi-like which enhances the party mood of the song. Although the song has a western touch, it is undoubtedly high on its Punjabi feel.

Shipra Goyal says, “This is the best song arriving at the end of the festive season. Khesari Lal Yadav is an amazing singer who does really well to make any song a cracker affair. Portions in this song which plays in the end credits and ensures that you take this song home and play it all over again.”

Khesari Lal Yadav says, “It is easy to like romantic raja, a song that is all about getting the formula right. The song is undeniably groovy. It has catchy melody lines and has Shipra Goyal’s hot-selling voice to carry it off.”

Singer: Shipra Goyal & Khesari Lal Yadav, Composer: Shipra Goyal, Music: Abhijit Vaghani, Lyrics: Kunaal Vermaa, Director: Mudassar Khan, Label: Blue beat studios.