Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi’s Dance Meri Rani first look out now!

Mumbai : Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series brings together Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa in Dance Meri Rani. The first look of this peppy number looks fresh and ravishing where popstar Guru Randhawa brings on his signature swag, while the dance queen , Nora Fatehi looks sizzling as she dons the afro-queen avatar. This upcoming track is crooned by Guru Randhawa and versatile singer Zahrah S Khan, penned by Rashmi Virag and composed by Tanishk Baagchi, the video is curated, designed and directed by the talented Bosco Leslie Martis.