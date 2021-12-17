For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  17 Dec 2021 12:35

Emraan Hashmi, B Praak join hands for a music video

MUMBAI: Emraan Hashmi and B Praak are coming together for a yet-to-be-titled music video, the track is composed by music director Jaani and B Praak, both of whom have penned the lyrics too.

Talking about the song, Emraan says, "Around three years back while I was travelling in my car I heard B Praak's song 'Mann Bharrya' and I was completely fascinated by it. I just fell in love with the song."

"Now, when I got a call from DRJ Records and when they told me about this song being helmed by B Praak and Jaani I heard the song and I instantly said 'yes'," the actor added.

Sharing about his first collaboration with Emraan, B Praak says, "I always wanted to do a song with Emraan because he is a hit machine and the king of romantic music."

Music composer Jaani said that he made the song with Emraan in mind, "When I was writing the lyrics I was discussing with B Praak about Emraan and once we were done composing the song we were sure that it's going to be Emraan who will feature in the song."

Produced by Raj Jaiswal under his music label DRJ Records, the music video will be released in 2022.

(Source: IANS)

Emraan Hashmi B Praak music Jaani
