Emraan Hashmi, B Praak join hands for a music video

MUMBAI: Emraan Hashmi and B Praak are coming together for a yet-to-be-titled music video, the track is composed by music director Jaani and B Praak, both of whom have penned the lyrics too.
Talking about the song, Emraan says, "Around three years back while I was travelling in my car I heard B Praak's song 'Mann Bharrya' and I was completely fascinated by it. I just fell in love with the song."
"Now, when I got a call from DRJ Records and when they told me about this song being helmed by B Praak and Jaani I heard the song and I instantly said 'yes'," the actor added.
Sharing about his first collaboration with Emraan, B Praak says, "I always wanted to do a song with Emraan because he is a hit machine and the king of romantic music."
Music composer Jaani said that he made the song with Emraan in mind, "When I was writing the lyrics I was discussing with B Praak about Emraan and once we were done composing the song we were sure that it's going to be Emraan who will feature in the song."
Produced by Raj Jaiswal under his music label DRJ Records, the music video will be released in 2022.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: MusicFX.io (“MusicFX” or the “Company”), a digital community connecting artists to theirread more
MUMBAI: A lot of work has been happening behind the scenes at gaana to take the user experience uread more
MUMBAI: Believe, one of the world’s leading digital music companies, strengthens its leadership iread more
MUMBAI: Taking into account the rising health crisis that the country has faced over the past coread more
MUMBAI: Warner Music Group, one of the "big three" recording companies and the third-largest in tread more
MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Amartya Bobo Rahut has talked about his recent song 'Noor Kasauli' which he says is dedicated to the lovely picturesque...read more
MUMBAI: Emraan Hashmi and B Praak are coming together for a yet-to-be-titled music video, the track is composed by music director Jaani and B Praak...read more
MUMBAI: India is home to a wide range of exceptional performers and artists. The country is brimming with creative talents, whether it's acting or...read more
MUMBAI: Rock legend Bruce Springsteen has sold the master recordings and publishing rights for his life's work to Sony for a reported $500 million....read more
Mumbai : Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series brings together Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa in Dance Meri Rani. The first look of this peppy number looks fresh...read more