News |  17 Dec 2021 16:59 |  By RnMTeam

International Singer-Songwriter Nikhil Ramani & Luke Duckworth releases their latest english indie-pop 'hindsight'

MUMBAI: Originally from Chennai, India, Nikhil Ramani is a Singer-Songwriter and storyteller. His songs stem from rough ideas documented on his phone and are woven together on a DAW (Digital Audio Workstation).

‘hindsight’ is about looking back at decisions at pivotal moments of your life and contemplating whether they were right or wrong. It talks about how those decisions don’t make our lives any less special.

“A ¾ time signature slowly traps you in its web of arpeggiators. Three short minutes of changing instruments that pan across the stereo spectrum accompanied by double-tracked vocals. The background vocals do not harmonize because that would be too sweet, instead, they respond to the main vocals as they both dissolve into each other in the last chorus”, says the International Singer Nikhil Ramani on his seventh Indie release. His last release ‘seventeen’ was an odd to young Chennai days and a journey towards an end to adolescence.

Luke and Nikhil are roommates collaborating on a “solo together project”. The two recorded songs in the spare bedroom of their house in Indianapolis that they converted into a home studio during quarantine. Primarily inspired by the idea of making the best out of what they have, they are embracing the independent music culture of self-recording, producing and releasing their songs. The project can best be described as a blend of bedroom indie-pop with catchy melodies and soft synths.

Song credits

Singer: Nikhil Ramani

Written by Luke Duckworth & Nikhil Ramani

Music Video Filmed by Luke Duckworth & Nikhil Ramani

Mixing & Mastering by Nikhil Ramani

