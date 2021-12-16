VYRL Bhojpuri ends the year well with a musical epitome of romance ‘Zindagi’

MUMBAI: After the successful launch of their label and the world-wide applaud received for their niche creations like ‘Jeetega Mera India’ and ‘18+’, VYRL Bhojpuri is now ready to reveal the biggest surprise to conclude 2021 which is their latest song - ‘Zindagi’. A song that combines the best of both the worlds and in this case both the languages, Zindagi is sung by Haryanvi Singing Queen Renuka Panwar and Bhojpuri Power-star Pawan Singh.

This song gives a ‘return to old school’ vibe with a classic sweet love story. The lyrics beautifully penned by Pinku Baba make us realize how close is love to devotion and in fact, how love and respect are two sides of the same coin. Zindagi is a soothing melodious composition with minimal instrumentation and maximum feel, composed by Vinay Vinayak, the celebrity composer of major Bhojpuri hits such as Lollipop, 18+ etc.

Shot on the backdrop of majestic locations in Goa, the video portrays how the protagonist attains a transformation after the touch of true love. Holding immense respect for his loved one, he gears up to welcome happiness. The heart-touching video is directed by the top director of the industry, Deepesh Goyal. Moreover, this video has a very optimistic approach to life, imbibing a thought on us that true love can work like magic and solve most of our problems.

Commenting on her new song, Renuka Panwar said,“Nothing can be bigger than ending the year with a song like - ‘Zindagi’. Zindagi is a graceful composition which combines love, respect and hope. When we actually devoutly follow our love, sometimes everything falls in place. This is my end-of-the-year gift to all my fans. I hope they’d love it as much as we loved creating I it was a pleasure working with Pawan Singh and the whole team of VYRL Bhojpuri.”

Speaking about the latest release, Pawan Singh said, “VYRL Bhojpuri is sure to surprise its fans with this amazing composition. I was overjoyed shooting on beautiful locations in Goa and singing with a gifted singer like Renuka. I am more than sure that our fans will admire our attempt.”