Urvashi Rautela returns to India after judging Miss Universe 2021 in Israel with a proud smile spotted wearing Portia and Scarlett dress worth 1 Lakh

MUMBAI: Urvashi Rautela was a judge at the Miss Universe 2021 Pageant in Israel, and she is determined to make India proud. Seeing our national pride fly our tricolor in other nations with all of her efforts, hard labor, and commitment to her career has garnered pride for us Indians. Urvashi Rautela's achievement in representing her country and watching India win the Miss Universe Pageant is significant.

Urvashi Rautela returns to India after an immense win for India at Miss Universe 2021 Pageant. Urvashi Rautela, a beautiful actress and one of the youngest Miss Universe judges, is overwhelmed with pleasure and emotion as India reclaims the Miss Universe crown after 21 years. Without a doubt, it is a big achievement for India, and many Indians are ecstatic. The Miss Universe judge, Urvashi Rautela, definitely proved to be India's lucky charm.

Gorgeous Urvashi Rautela was spotted at the airport looking stunning as always. The actress was seen wearing a baby pink dress by Portia and Scarlett worth rupees 1 lakh which had a diamond-studded embellished cold shoulder crop top and miniskirt and baby pink high stilettos. Indeed, the actress looked very enchanting to our eyes. She accessorized her look with diamond earrings and a bracelet, and she chose to keep her hair tied parting from the middle, making her look enchanting.

Urvashi Rautela was clicked by the shutterbugs along with her fans and appreciated the true efforts of this beauty and welcomed her with the flower garlands. Without a doubt, the fans made a wonderful gesture. That Proud Smile on her is making our day brighter.

Check out the video here,

Talking about the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be seen essaying the character of Poonam Mishra, the real-life wife of Inspector Avinash Mishra, portrayed by actor Randeep Hooda in the web film Inspector Avinash. Urvashi Rautela will also appear in a few more south Indian films, including the Telugu feature Black Rose, in which she will play the lead, and a 200 crore Tamil blockbuster starring Saravana. The next schedule for the film is set to start soon. Apart from that Urvashi Rautela just shared the official poster for her forthcoming film Dil Hai Gray, which is a Hindi version of the hit Tamil film Thiruttu Payale 2.