single, 'Manzil' Long-time friends and first-time collaborators' effort is part of Tanzeel's upcoming, seven-track debut album 'Dastaan'

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based singer-songwriter Tanzeel Khan, who has been prepping for the release of his upcoming debut album Dastaan, has released the much-awaited collaboration ‘Manzil’, with long-time friend, actor and content creator Mr.MNV.

The Hindi-Punjabi single, written by both Tanzeel and Manav Chhabra aka Mr.MNV, is the fifth single from Dastaan, which is scheduled for release in early 2022.

You can stream ‘Manzil’ here: https://tanzeelkhan.bfan.link/manzil-2

For both the creators, ‘Manzil’ is the realisation of a much-cherished dream. While for Manav it counts as his debut as an artist, for Tanzeel, the track is extra special because even before the 22-year-old decided to pursue music seriously, music is what Manav and him bonded over.

“Mr.MNV and I have been singing/rapping along together, jamming on the randomest of beats together and ‘Manzil’ is like a long-held dream coming together,” says Tanzeel of the collaboration. “We discussed making music together in 2019 and now it has finally happened. And it’s a song that we both are really proud of. It has anguish and hope and I just know that the hook ‘khush nahi hoon, phir bhi kyu khush dikhta mein’ will resonate with everyone who has ever experienced the pain of heartbreak,” he adds.

‘Manzil’ continues Tanzeel’s progression as a singer-songwriter, at ease with different genres from romantic ballads to hip-hop inspired tracks and the song sees his effortlessly shift gears between different vocal styles.

Written over the course of the last two years, Dastaan is a musical exploration of the cycle of love and heartbreak, with Tanzeel’s words at the front and centre of it. “The album has been written from the perspective of someone who is dealing with the pain of heartbreak, and is relearning to be himself again,” he says. “It is a slice of life, and contains the gamut of emotions from happiness to sadness, pain and love. I want my listeners to be able to see themselves in my songs,” he adds.

The seven-track album Dastaan will release early next year.