News |  16 Dec 2021 14:34 |  By RnMTeam

Priyanka's marriage 'doesn't feel like work'

MUMBAI: Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her American pop-star husband Nick Jonas celebrated their third wedding anniversary and she believes the key to their strong relationship is that they always have a "good time" together.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I think just being honest and needing each other's company, obviously. Communication, having fun with each other. I think that's the most important key, is to be able to enjoy each other's company and just have a good time.

"And it doesn't feel like work."

The actress will next be seen in 'The Matrix Resurrections' and she said her spouse is a big fan of the franchise reboot, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "My husband has seen the movie, so he loves it. And I think just for everyone, whether it's my mom, my extended family, my husband, I think it's just the excitement around being a part of something that we all sort of grew up on, it's an exciting time leading up to the premiere."

The actress herself was thrilled to play exile Sati in the movie because she was such a big fan of the original trilogy growing up.

She gushed: "I mean, this is the late '90s, this is me as a teenager watching this movie and watching it change pop culture. Then cut to as an actor, it's kind of really, really cool to be a part of this legacy and being invited to play on this playground with these characters that we grew up on."

The 39-year-old star praised her co-star Keanu Reeves for being such an "encouraging" presence on set.

She said: "I mean, I see why he's a movie star, but at the same time, he's the humblest, nicest, gentlest person and also very astute, extremely encouraging.

"I was nervous when I first came in. I remember at the end of the day, (Keanu) came to me when I had all my lines and he said to me, 'That was hard, and you got through it, and really well done'. It's just so nice when you have been through that through the day, and someone else acknowledges it, and is like, 'Great job. You did a good job.' It was just something that I needed to hear.

"I got really emotional about it and it was very kind. That is what he's like, that's just who he is as a person."

(Source: IANS)

Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas
