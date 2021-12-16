For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  16 Dec 2021 13:45

Orlando Bloom gives Katy Perry wardrobe advice

MUMBAI: Singer Katy Perry has shared that her partner and actor Orlando Bloom gives her wardrobe advice and teases what fans can expect to see on her upcoming Vegas residency.

She said: "We talked about the costumes and the makeup. Sometimes when I'm going to a fitting, he'll ask for notes or I'll show him this. It's fun, and we tell each other the truth. I'm like, 'Babe, don't wear that. You look like...a....something. Don't'."

When it looks like they have made the cut for Katy's PLAY residency, the singer went on to explain that while wigs won't be as "wild" this time around, some of the costumes have "tricks" in them and some are very "rhinestone heavy", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She told E!'s Daily Pop: "The wigs are not going to be as wild as they have been in the past. I gave the people what they wanted, I went back to the black hair. So I'm just gonna blow that out, it's just gonna be a big old thing. It's gonna be a little sexy.

"But these costumes, some of them, have tricks in them, just like my peppermint swirl dress from the 'California Dreams' tour. It had peppermints and they spun. There's also a lot of rhinestones. We want rhinestones and there is a lot of them."

The residency begins in Las Vegas on December 30, but before then Katy shared how she is looking forward to finding new "traditions" with her fourteen month old daughter Daisy, who she has with Orlando.

She said: "I have a baby and she's a year and change. And this is gonna be her first Christmas and New Year where it's all gonna start to come to life so it's about coming up with more consistent family traditions."

(Source: IANS)

Singer Katy Perry Las Vegas Orlando Bloom music
