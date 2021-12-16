For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  16 Dec 2021 14:47 |  By RnMTeam

Frank Walker, MOTi team up with pop star Shai for 'I Wonder'

MUMBAI: Indian pop star Shai has released her new love track 'I Wonder' as a part of her collaboration with Canadian DJ Frank Walker and Dutch music producer MOTi.

The deeply intimate track programmed electronically, talks about first glances and manifesting romance.

Frank Walker has previously collaborated with world famous artistes including Astrid S. for his top 10 Canadian top 40 radio single 'Only When It Rains', which earned a Juno Award nomination for Dance Recording of the Year in 2020.

Mumbai-born Shai relocated to the UK after attending the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts. She has been writing songs for the likes of Nicky Romero, W&W, Ayokay, Jay Pryor, and Freedo, among others.

Her songs have also been synced on multiple platforms including Netflix's 'Lucifer' and ITV's 'Love Island UK & USA'. She has also had chart success on the Billboard dance charts at the 20th spot.

MOTi, on the other hand, is a renowned music producer and DJ from Amsterdam. He has produced for multi-platinum hip-hop artistes like Ty Dolla $ign and Wizkid and collaborated with multi-platinum dance legends including Tiesto, Major Lazer and Martin Garrix.

MOTi has also been an increasingly prevalent force in the pop/major label world having produced remixes for P!nk, Major Lazer and DJ Snake, Selena Gomez and Marshmello, Lil Wayne, and Galantis.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Shai I Wonder DJ Frank Walker music producer MOTi
Related news
News | 08 Nov 2021

Gaurav Roda spearheading the vision of an immersive and inclusive event industry

MUMBAI: Being in the entertainment industry for 17 years, Gaurav Roda, the lead vocalist, hype creator, and heart of BollyJammers is set on a spree to breathe a new life to the industry with the revolutionary concept of DJ based band.

read more
News | 22 Sep 2021

Shai's new pop song ‘Read Your Mind’ by Onstage Rekords deep dives into the frailties of romance and relationships

MUMBAI: Can there be enough said about love? Singer-songwriter Shai aka Shayaan Oshidaar’s upcoming pop number Read Your Mind is all set to drop online September 21 by Onstage Rekords.

read more
News | 21 Sep 2021

Indie artiste Shai's 'Read Your Mind' to release on Sep 21

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Shai's (Shayaan Oshidaar) pop song 'Read Your Mind' is all set to be released on September 21 by Onstage Records Label.

read more
News | 02 Aug 2021

Anna Prior Metronomy musician and DJ shares debut solo single 'Thank You For Nothing'

MUMBAI: Anna Prior, DJ and Metronomy musician, is excited to share her debut solo single. 'Thank You For Nothing' launches today and is the debut release on Anna's own freshly-minted record label, Beat Palace.

read more
News | 29 Jul 2021

No more festival season in the Netherlands, but the world record attempt longest harder styles DJ Marathon!

MUMBAI: More than 200 Harder Styles DJs will perform live non-stop for 10 days during the longest Harder Styles DJ Marathon Livestream in the world

read more

RnM Biz

News
Platinum-Selling country artist Parker McCollum selects MusicFX

MUMBAI: MusicFX.io (“MusicFX” or the “Company”), a digital community connecting artists to theirread more

News
Gaana - India’s Favorite Music App

MUMBAI: A lot of work has been happening behind the scenes at gaana to take the user experience uread more

News
Believe reinforces its leadership position in India with the acquisition of Think Music, a leader in South India film soundtracks

MUMBAI: Believe, one of the world’s leading digital music companies, strengthens its leadership iread more

News
BIG FM launches ‘Dhun Workouts’, a unique initiative aimed towards empowering one’s lungs and soul!

MUMBAI: Taking into account the rising health crisis that the country has faced over the past coread more

News
Warner Music Group scores multiple nominations for GRAMMY 2022

MUMBAI: Warner Music Group, one of the "big three" recording companies and the third-largest in tread more

top# 5 articles

1
Avitesh Shrivastava, son of the late Aadesh Shrivastava, has finally released his latest song, "Ishq Sufiyana"

MUMBAI: Champak Jain of Venus and Victory Music Presents “Ishq Sufiyana” a blissful song indeed composed, written, and sung by stellar Avitesh...read more

2
single, 'Manzil' Long-time friends and first-time collaborators' effort is part of Tanzeel's upcoming, seven-track debut album 'Dastaan'

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based singer-songwriter Tanzeel Khan, who has been prepping for the release of his upcoming debut album Dastaan, has released the much...read more

3
VYRL Bhojpuri ends the year well with a musical epitome of romance ‘Zindagi’

MUMBAI: After the successful launch of their label and the world-wide applaud received for their niche creations like ‘Jeetega Mera India’ and ‘18...read more

4
First single from Suriya's 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan' gets 50K likes in 30 mins

MUMBAI: The lyric video of the first single from Suriya's 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan' got an overwhelming thumbs up from fans, garnering an impressive...read more

5
Frank Walker, MOTi team up with pop star Shai for 'I Wonder'

MUMBAI: Indian pop star Shai has released her new love track 'I Wonder' as a part of her collaboration with Canadian DJ Frank Walker and Dutch music...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games