News |  16 Dec 2021 13:49

First single from Suriya's 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan' gets 50K likes in 30 mins

MUMBAI: The lyric video of the first single from Suriya's 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan' got an overwhelming thumbs up from fans, garnering an impressive 50,000 likes in a matter of just 30 minutes of being released on YouTube.

The team of director Pandiraj's 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan', featuring actor Suriya and actress Priyanka Arul Mohan in the lead, chose to release the lyric video of the film's first single 'Vaada Thambi' on Wednesday.

The foot-tapping, pulsating number got an overwhelming response with the likes for the video shooting up by the thousands every few minutes.

The song, which has been sung by music directors G.V. Prakash and Anirudh, has lyrics by director Vignesh Shivan. Music for the number has been scored by D. Imman.

Director Pandiraj thanked Vignesh Shivan for penning the lyrics and music directors Prakash and Anirudh for singing it.

The film, which has triggered huge expectations, is to release in five languages.

(Source: IANS)

music
