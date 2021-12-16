For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  16 Dec 2021 18:20 |  By RnMTeam

After the huge success of 'Bachcha Party', Rego B sings his own version 'Interhaan Ho Gayi, Intezaar Ki'

MUMBAI: Having crossed over 4 Million plus views for his first ever party song ‘Bachcha Party’, the global superstar Rego B has recently released a fresh take on a timeless melody- ‘Intehaan Ho Gayi Intezaar Ki’, on his official youtube channel. Singing a classic and living the memories of the evergreen songs, as he describes it, Rego-B has dressed the song in a modern perspective.

Rego-B has not only shown an excellent talent at singing, he has also shown sensitivity and appreciation of soulful music with this attempt of remaking a song that is glued to the psyche of more than two generations. Being a fourth generation singer and having a legend like Bappi Lahiri as his grandfather, Rego B has gracefully carried forward the family legacy in his own unique style.

Already lauded by audiences from all age-groups in India and Abroad, Rego-B was selected to sing and feature in Bachcha Party, song following a very tedious process of multiple rounds of auditions. Shameer Tondon, the composer of Bachcha Party, is entitled to receive the credit for finding this child wonder through a large bunch of kids recommended by a reputed music school in Mumbai.

Speaking about this new youtube video Rego-B said, “I am fortunate that I have been introduced to all types of music and the best of the bests at such a young age. I admire music all around the world. In this attempt, I have only tried to express my love for this tune, its vibe and its jazzy feeling.”

Rego B is now gearing up for his upcoming release which is poised to go out in a few days. Excited about the prospects of his new single, Rego-B says, “Bachcha Party has already become a hit amongst kids and I am even more excited about the upcoming single, that will become an even greater success, I am sure.”

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE SONG -

