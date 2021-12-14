Vh1 in association with JioSaavn launches ‘POP HITS CERTIFIED’, revolutionizes pop culture in India

MUMBAI: Can you imagine a world or life without music? We sure can’t. Music is still the No.1 stressbuster and much like anything else, music influences one’s moods and emotions. In an endeavour to celebrate the power and beauty of pop music, Vh1, Viacom18’s international music and English entertainment channel in association with JioSaavn, South Asia’s largest music and audio-streaming service, announces the launch of ‘POP HITS CERTIFIED’, a bi-monthly show only on Vh1, starting 15 December, 2021.

The two leading Indian music catalysts have joined forces to put together a fortnightly playlist to deliver global pop tunes on digital and television. With an aim to foster a community of pop-lovers and keep them updated with the latest pop trends, Vh1 and JioSaavn will release a list of 10 tracks from JioSaavn’s Hero Playlist every fortnight that will encapsulate songs from celebrated pop artists across the world. To engage its audiences digitally, Vh1 will air the special show ‘POP HITS CERTIFIED’ with music videos from the playlist that JioSaavn will host on its app under ‘POP HITS CERTIFIED.’

Speaking on its first of its kind collaboration with JioSaavn, Anshul Ailawadi, Head, Youth Music and English Entertainment Cluster, Viacom18, said, “Vh1 has unequivocally been India’s biggest platform for international music and pop-culture. Through musical extravaganzas featuring renowned artists from around the world, we have not only managed to retain our loyal viewers but also deepen our Indian user base’s engagement with their favourite music. With our partnership with JioSaavn, we aim to showcase pop music to our viewers through ‘POP HITS CERTIFIED’ and build a larger community of pop-lovers. We are very excited about this partnership and look forward to bringing the best of pop trends for our viewers.”

Spread across three months, Vh1 in collaboration with JioSaavn, through the playlists, will explore different sub genres and themes. This strategic partnership is a step forward in an endeavour to provide the audience with a holistic musical experience.