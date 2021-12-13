For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  13 Dec 2021 19:04 |  By RnMTeam

The most awaited “Ajib dastaan hai yeh” music single by singer & actor Ayaana Khan featuring Bhavin Bhanushali is finally out

MUMBAI: The next music single “Ajib Dastan hai yeh” starring astonishingly talented singer and actor Ayaana Khan with Bhavin Bhanushali is finally out. The music is a melodious remodel of an iconic song “Ajib dastaan hai yeh”. The song has been sung mellifluously by Ayaana Khan with magnetic lyrics penned by Shailendra and additional lyrics given by Mooddy Akkhar. The music single will indisputably set fire on stage after the progress of her first debut “Promise” which crossed 2 million views. This winter season is certainly going to be more pleasant with the fervent touch of this harmonious music single. The song was shot in the enticing locations of Armenia. The music video is directed by singer and director Ramji Gulati.

In addition to the song singer Ayaana Khan said, “I was blissed out to have such a memorable journey in my life. I am overjoyed for doing the work that I admire the most in my life. Shooting in such a wondrous location has just been sublime for me. I and my entire team have given our utmost to make this song. We only hope for this new song to be cherished as much as the audience did for my debut song “Promise” with actor Zain Imam that reached its peak with 2 million views. The audience has showered immense love and support to which I’ll be much obliged. I would also like to convey my gratitude to the director Ramji Gulati who believed in me.”

In the music video “Ajib Dastaan hai yeh”, Ayaana is seen remembering her magical and captivating memories with Bhavin in a flash when she takes a glance at any couple having their adorable moments around her.

The music video will be released on the Saregama music YouTube channel and is produced by Ajit Bapu Satam under the banner of Chetan Films and lyrics are written by Shailendra and Mooddy Akkhar. The music is composed by Shankar-Jaikishan.

Tags
Ajib dastaan hai yeh music Singer actor Ayaana Khan Bhavin Bhanushali
