Music director recalls how Rahman discovered him, Kamal agrees

MUMBAI: Thanking ace music director A.R. Rahman for emboldening and encouraging a young sound engineer to take up music direction, actor Kamal Haasan said that whatever Rahman spoke to people came from his heart.
At the audio launch event of 'Sila Nerangalil Sila Manithargal', which was held at Kamala Cinemas on Monday, the music director of the film Radhan, during his speech, disclosed that it was music director Rahman who had first told him to turn a music director and thanked him.
Stating that when he was a sound engineer, it was Rahman who first told him 'You have music in you. You try.', music director Radhan said, "I told Rahman sir that I didn't know if I had the competence. I said, 'This is not the right time sir.' To this, Rahman sir said, 'This is the right time. Go and search'."
Responding to this piece of information during his speech, actor Kamal Haasan said, "Thanks to Rahman for giving you the courage to pursue this. Had Rahman wanted, he could have said something else and stopped you. But without doing that, he has encouraged you saying you can score music."
"I am saying this because I know him well. I know Rahman personally. Whatever he says, he says with all his heart. Otherwise, if he doesn't mean it, he will not say it at all. He is also one of those who were instrumental in sending you up this stage," Kamal told the young music director.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: MusicFX.io (“MusicFX” or the “Company”), a digital community connecting artists to theirread more
MUMBAI: A lot of work has been happening behind the scenes at gaana to take the user experience uread more
MUMBAI: Believe, one of the world’s leading digital music companies, strengthens its leadership iread more
MUMBAI: Taking into account the rising health crisis that the country has faced over the past coread more
MUMBAI: Warner Music Group, one of the "big three" recording companies and the third-largest in tread more
MUMBAI: Filmmaker Mohit Suri has ventured into the space of non-film music with the video of latest love track 'Mohabbat Hai' composed by Jeet...read more
MUMBAI: Taylor Swift is undoubtedly feeling happy, free, confused and lonely at the same time. Why? Don't know about you, but she's feeling 32. The...read more
MUMBAI: Thanking ace music director A.R. Rahman for emboldening and encouraging a young sound engineer to take up music direction, actor Kamal Haasan...read more
MUMBAI: Indian playback singer Mohit Chauhan is appointed as 'Cultural Envoy Of Mongolia' and what a proud moment for him and our country. Ambassador...read more
MUMBAI: After a successful year, VYRL Originals is all set to bid adieu to the year with a collaboration like no other, bringing together some of the...read more