News |  15 Dec 2021 11:59 |  By RnMTeam

Mohit Suri forays into non-film music with 'Mohabbat Hai' video

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Mohit Suri has ventured into the space of non-film music with the video of latest love track 'Mohabbat Hai' composed by Jeet Gannguli and performed by Stebin Ben.

The music video features Hina Khan and Shaheer Shaikh. The video boasts of Mohit Suri signature of romance as it oscillates between the past, present, and future where two people keep meeting and falling in love with each other.

Talking about the song, Mohit Suri said, "It's super exciting to collaborate with the immensely talented Jeet Gannguli once again, and this time narrate a story via a canvas which allowed me to experiment and push my imagination to newer territories. VYRL Originals is like family to me and I can't be happier working with the entire team and kudos to Hina and Shaheer, who effortlessly brought to life our vision and a big shoutout to Stebin who brings a whole new dimension to this song with his versatile voice. I am eagerly waiting to see people's reaction to Mohabbat Hai."

Jeet Gannguli spoke about his composition and how Mohit did justice to the melody, he said, "I have made this song with a lot of heart and with the intent that faith in true love will grow stronger. I am delighted to have Mohit to be part of this song and create this unbelievable storyline which matches our vision and both Stebin and Kunaal have helped bring this melody alive with their magical voice and words respectively."

He added, "It's always a pleasure to work with the entire VYRL Originals team who make the journey of an artist pleasurable. I am equally grateful to Hina and Shaheer for the wonderful work & soul they have added to this music video. We all can't wait to celebrate this song with our fans."

Stebin Ben, who has lent his voice to the song, said, "It has always been a pleasure collaborating with the VYRL Originals team and this time for a beautiful tale of love. I am so excited about this collaboration and thankful to Jeet Gannguli, Mohit Suri for making me part of this song."

"Hina & Shaheer are amazing, so happy to be working with them once again this year & Kunaal Vermaa who never fails to stir his magic with his lyrics. Fans are surely going to love this song", he concluded.

The song, whose lyrics are penned by Kunaal Vermaa, is released by VYRL Originals and is available to stream on their YouTube channel.

(Source: IANS)

Mohit Suri composed Jeet Gannguli Stebin Ben Hina Khan
