VYRL Originals and Mohit Suri present Jeet Ganngulis 'Mohabbat Hai' one of the most anticipated love song of 2021

MUMBAI: After a successful year, VYRL Originals is all set to bid adieu to the year with a collaboration like no other, bringing together some of the most talented artists of the industry for a project which is sure to find a place in your hearts – Mohabbat Hai, a timeless melody and a compelling, graceful, and incredibly moving story.

Jeet Ganngulis ‘Mohabbat Hai’ is a song backed up with a completely refreshing expression of love. The song has been createdby acclaimed Bollywood Music Composer, Jeet Gannguli and sung by this year’s megahit singer - Stebin Ben. The free-flowing lyrics are penned by Kunaal Vermaa. Composed in soothing notes and graceful rhythm, this song reminds us of 90’s hit melodies, with a touch of contemporary expression. Jeet Gannguli has showcased his musical prowess yet again through the track & teams up with Mohit Suri for this Non-Film song after their monstrous successful hits together previously for movies like - Aashiqui 2 & Humari Adhuri Kahani.

‘Mohabbat Hai’ also marks Mohit Suri’s directorial debut for a Non-Film Song, through which he brings to life this beautiful tale of love. The story revolves around Hina and Shaheer who are sharing screen once again after their successful song together earlier this year – Baarish Ban Jaana. The video exuberates the quintessential MohitSuri magic touch, doing justice to the composition as well as the lyrics, as it narrates a story oscillating between the past, present, and future where two people keep meeting and falling in love with each other as if they were predestined. This song is an extremely refreshing saga of love and is sure to keep you gripped to the very end.

Expressing his excitement over this new release Mohit Suri said,“Its super exciting to collaborate with the immensely talented JeetGannguli once again, and this time narrate a story via a canvas which allowed me to experiment and push my imagination to newer territories. VYRL Originals is like family to me and can’t be happier working with the entire team and kudos to Hina and Shaheer who effortlessly brought to life our vision and a big shoutout to Stebin who brings a whole new dimension to this song with his versatile voice. I am eagerly waiting to see people’s reaction to Mohabbat Hai.”

Elated about the release of Mohabbat Hai, Jeet Gannguli said, “I have made this song with a lot of heart and with the intent that faith in true love will grow stronger. I am delighted to have Mohit to be part of this song and create this unbelievable storyline which matches our vision and both Stebin and Kunaal have helped bring this melodyalive with their magical voice and words respectively. It’s always a pleasure to work with the entire VYRL Originals team who make the journey of an artist pleasurable. I am equally grateful to Hina and Shaheer for the wonderful work & soul they have added to this music video. We all can’t wait to celebrate this song with our fans.”

Sharing his thoughts on the release, Stebin Ben said, “It has always been a pleasure collaborating with the VYRL Originals team and this time for a beautiful tale of love. I am so excited about thiscollaboration and thankful to Jeet Gannguli, Mohit Suri for making me part of this song. Hina & Shaheer are amazing, so happy to be working with them once again this year & Kunaal Vermaa who never fails to stir his magic with his lyrics. Fans are surely going to love this song.”

Talking about the release of Mohabbat Hai, Hina and Shaheerstated,” There is beauty even in pain and Mohabbat Hai captures that beauty of undying love. We are both truly grateful that we got a chance to be part of this song & working with such an amazing trio & the entire team of VYRL Originals again. It was a pleasure working with Mohit Suri, and to be part of his vision, was surely challenging and exciting for us. Jeet Ganngulis composition and Stebins voice is a combination which fans are going to love. #Shahina has been getting so much affection since ‘Baarish Ban Jaana’ and we hope they keep showering their love on us and on this beautiful song, we can’t wait to see their reaction.”