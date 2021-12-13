Yasser Desai's new single 'Badnaam Kiya' about a relationship gone sour

MUMBAI: Yasser Desai is gearing up for the release of his upcoming single 'Badnaam Kiya', a soulful track composed by Fenil Dhola and penned by Nandish Zadafiya.

Yasser's songs like 'Naino Ne Baandhi', 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya', 'Jogi' and 'Twist Kamariya' have gone on to become chartbusters.

Talking about the track, Yasser said, "I have been blessed to have received so much love from the audience over these years. I hope I can make them proud yet again with 'Badnaam Kiya'. It's a soulful track and I had to channel my deepest emotions to do justice to it. I am happy and grateful to the entire team for making such a beautiful song that will hopefully make a special place in everyone's heart."

The music video, which features Hiba Nawab and Rehaan Roy, is set in a futuristic world and it portrays the story of a married couple as they are on a path to separation where an automated voice helps them with the filing of divorce. The music video is directed by Dhruwal Patel, who has earlier worked as a cinematographer on music videos for Badshaah and Darshan Raval.

Composer Fenil Dhola shares, "The hook line is 'Dil jiske naam kiya hai usne hi badnaam kiya hai'. We often face situations in life where relationships go sour. Arguments take place because we are unable to maintain relationships."

Sharing an insight with his collaboration with Yasser, Fenil says. "We were composing the music and writing the lyrics, simultaneously. It was made about a year ago. We were wondering as to who should sing this song. We wanted someone who could convey the right emotions through their voice. The one name that came to my mind was that of Yasser Desai."

'Badnaam Kiya' is presented by Harsh Talaviya under the label of Red Clips and is available for streaming across platforms.

(Source: IANS)