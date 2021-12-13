For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  13 Dec 2021 13:56 |  By RnMTeam

Why director Sukumar and Devi Sri Prasad skipped 'Pushpa' pre-release event

MUMBAI: Director Sukumar and music director Devi Sri Prasad did not attend the pre-release event of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer 'Pushpa' as they were busy finishing sound mixing work on the much-awaited movie.

Allu Arjun, Rashmik Mandanna, Anasuya Bhardwaj, Sunil, and other crew members were present at the event. Directors S.S. Rajamouli, Koratala Siva, Buchi Babu Sana, Venky Kudumula, and others were invited as guests on the occasion.

'Pushpa' director Sukumar and music director Devi Sri Prasad were not present at the event as they were busy with final sound mixing for the movie. During Allu Arjun's speech, he had mentioned that the duo was working on the final sound mixing for the movie and hence had to skip the pre-release event.

"I wish Sukumar and Devi were here today. I miss you so so much Devi. I wanted to enjoy 'Pushpa's music success with Devi Sri Prasad, here on the stage. But, I know, they are doing a great job, over there, working on the final sound mixing," Allu Arjun said.

Allu Arjun praised Sukumar's conviction, as well as Devi Sri Prasad's hit music. 'Pushpa' hits the screens on December 17.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
music director Devi Sri Prasad Allu Arjun Rashmika Mandanna Songs music
Related news
News | 13 Dec 2021

The most awaited “Ajib dastaan hai yeh” music single by singer & actor Ayaana Khan featuring Bhavin Bhanushali is finally out

MUMBAI: The next music single “Ajib Dastan hai yeh” starring astonishingly talented singer and actor Ayaana Khan with Bhavin Bhanushali is finally out. The music is a melodious remodel of an iconic song “Ajib dastaan hai yeh”.

read more
News | 13 Dec 2021

Neha Kakkar distributed notes of Rs 500 to street kids

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar is one of the sweetest souls to have come across with. Her struggle has been nothing short of an inspiration. Now, a video of the Indian Idol judge is going viral where she was mobbed while handing out Rs 500 cash to street kids and got praised by netizens for the same.

read more
News | 13 Dec 2021

Yasser Desai's upcoming track Badnaam Kiya is a take on modern relationships; singer hopes to create special place in audience's heart with the soulful number

MUMBAI: Singer Yasser Desai, who has belted out chartbusters like Naino Ne Baandhi, Dil Ko Karaar Aaya, Jogi and Twist Kamariya, among others, over the years is all set for the release of his upcoming single titled Badnaam Kiya.

read more
News | 13 Dec 2021

Yasser Desai's new single 'Badnaam Kiya' about a relationship gone sour

MUMBAI: Yasser Desai is gearing up for the release of his upcoming single 'Badnaam Kiya', a soulful track composed by Fenil Dhola and penned by Nandish Zadafiya.

read more
News | 11 Dec 2021

Kim files to be made legally single amid Kanye West divorce

MUMBAI: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has filed to become legally single amid her divorce from rapper Kanye West, as she asks a judge to separate issues of child custody and property from her marital status.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Platinum-Selling country artist Parker McCollum selects MusicFX

MUMBAI: MusicFX.io (“MusicFX” or the “Company”), a digital community connecting artists to theirread more

News
Gaana - India’s Favorite Music App

MUMBAI: A lot of work has been happening behind the scenes at gaana to take the user experience uread more

News
Believe reinforces its leadership position in India with the acquisition of Think Music, a leader in South India film soundtracks

MUMBAI: Believe, one of the world’s leading digital music companies, strengthens its leadership iread more

News
BIG FM launches ‘Dhun Workouts’, a unique initiative aimed towards empowering one’s lungs and soul!

MUMBAI: Taking into account the rising health crisis that the country has faced over the past coread more

News
Warner Music Group scores multiple nominations for GRAMMY 2022

MUMBAI: Warner Music Group, one of the "big three" recording companies and the third-largest in tread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain wedding : Singer Aastha Gill and Badshah To Perform At Sangeet Night in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are hosting a grand sangeet for their family members and friends ahead of their big fat wedding and would...read more

2
The most awaited “Ajib dastaan hai yeh” music single by singer & actor Ayaana Khan featuring Bhavin Bhanushali is finally out

MUMBAI: The next music single “Ajib Dastan hai yeh” starring astonishingly talented singer and actor Ayaana Khan with Bhavin Bhanushali is finally...read more

3
Singer Mohit Chauhan appointed as Cultural Envoy Of Mongolia in India

MUMBAI: Indian playback singer Mohit Chauhan is appointed as 'Cultural Envoy Of Mongolia' and what a proud moment for him and our country. Ambassador...read more

4
Neha Kakkar distributed notes of Rs 500 to street kids

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar is one of the sweetest souls to have come across with. Her struggle has been nothing short of an inspiration. Now, a video of the...read more

5
Hip-hop star Raja Kumari's new single 'Get It In' out now

MUMBAI: After much-celebrated numbers including 'City Slums', 'US' and 'Firestarter', rapper Raja Kumari has come up with her new single 'Get It In...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games