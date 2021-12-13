Why director Sukumar and Devi Sri Prasad skipped 'Pushpa' pre-release event

MUMBAI: Director Sukumar and music director Devi Sri Prasad did not attend the pre-release event of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer 'Pushpa' as they were busy finishing sound mixing work on the much-awaited movie.
Allu Arjun, Rashmik Mandanna, Anasuya Bhardwaj, Sunil, and other crew members were present at the event. Directors S.S. Rajamouli, Koratala Siva, Buchi Babu Sana, Venky Kudumula, and others were invited as guests on the occasion.
'Pushpa' director Sukumar and music director Devi Sri Prasad were not present at the event as they were busy with final sound mixing for the movie. During Allu Arjun's speech, he had mentioned that the duo was working on the final sound mixing for the movie and hence had to skip the pre-release event.
"I wish Sukumar and Devi were here today. I miss you so so much Devi. I wanted to enjoy 'Pushpa's music success with Devi Sri Prasad, here on the stage. But, I know, they are doing a great job, over there, working on the final sound mixing," Allu Arjun said.
Allu Arjun praised Sukumar's conviction, as well as Devi Sri Prasad's hit music. 'Pushpa' hits the screens on December 17.
(Source: IANS)
