News |  11 Dec 2021 16:03

Watch blonde hair Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson at The Tonight Show

MUMBAI: We can't stop and we won't stop talking about Miley Cyrus' new 'do.

The singer showed off her blonde hair with dark streaks during the Dec. 9 episode of The Tonight Show. Cyrus is getting ready for her own party in the U.S.A. and stopped by to promote her upcoming New Year's Eve special for NBC with her co-host Pete Davidson.

The artist and the Saturday Night Live cast member played a few rounds of "True Confessions" with Jimmy Fallon, in which each star took turns telling stories and their fellow celebs interrogated them to see if they were real or lies. They also sat down for an interview with Fallon in which they shared some of their favorite memories from their friendship, including going to a gay bar together and getting matching tattoos.

Later on, Cyrus performed a cover of Yvonne Fair's "It Should Have Been Me," and couldn't resist making a subtle reference to Davidson's rumored romance with Kim Kardashian.

"Pete Davidson, this song is for you," she said. "When I saw those 'photos,' this is what I played."

Cyrus even changed up a few of the lyrics and at one point sang, "It should have been me in that Lamborghini leaving that nice-ass restaurant. I'm going to watch a movie in freaking Staten Island."

Miley Cyrus edgy Pete Davidson
