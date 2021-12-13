Neha Kakkar distributed notes of Rs 500 to street kids

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar is one of the sweetest souls to have come across with. Her struggle has been nothing short of an inspiration. Now, a video of the Indian Idol judge is going viral where she was mobbed while handing out Rs 500 cash to street kids and got praised by netizens for the same. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Netizens bashed the street kids for mobbing her and said things like that they didn’t deserve the money.

The video of Neha Kakkar is viral all over the internet where she is was seen handing out cash worth Rs 500 to all the street kids. She was sitting in her car and was mobbed by the need. One could see Neha getting scared at a point and it’s quite visible on her face.

Neha’s fans started reacting to her charitable gesture and a user wrote, “Dene ka koi fayeda nhi bhikari nhi chor hai ye.” Another user shared, “And the most stupid audience award goes to Indian audience. If people have so much problem with her helping the beggars, then I wish she shouldn’t help. She’s not the only celeb who needs to help every damn person in this country..to all the people bashing her for acting like this, go first see if your favs ever helped beggars despite getting harassed in public. I just hope she goes abroad and stays there for a long time.. international audience loves her more than indians can ever do. Neha Kakkar is the best celebrity unlike those starkids who are rich but still push the beggars away. Neha Kakkar is just another celeb India failed to protect.” A third user commented, “Respect. She is giving 500-500rs to those kids which is very high amount for all of them.

That indeed is a sweet and grand gesture by Neha Kakkar that deserves a huge round of applause from all of us.