Hip-hop star Raja Kumari's new single 'Get It In' out now

MUMBAI: After much-celebrated numbers including 'City Slums', 'US' and 'Firestarter', rapper Raja Kumari has come up with her new single 'Get It In', for those who shine their light in the dark.
Penned by Sanjoy, Elvis Brown, and Grammy Award-winning songwriter Sirah, the new single highlights living each day like it's the last.
Talking about the single, Raja Kumari said, "This song is about a battle between good and evil in your own mind and being fearless in the face of any obstacle but having fun and living in joy. I've admired people who have overcome hurdles and held their own when it seemed impossible. Here's a single that salutes their spirit."
Presented by Mass Appeal USA, 'Get It In' is available on all streaming platforms.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: MusicFX.io (“MusicFX” or the “Company”), a digital community connecting artists to theirread more
MUMBAI: A lot of work has been happening behind the scenes at gaana to take the user experience uread more
MUMBAI: Believe, one of the world’s leading digital music companies, strengthens its leadership iread more
MUMBAI: Taking into account the rising health crisis that the country has faced over the past coread more
MUMBAI: Warner Music Group, one of the "big three" recording companies and the third-largest in tread more
MUMBAI: With not just an influential surname to his credit, Yash Kapoor’s passion for music has made him one of the most sought-after music talents...read more
MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are hosting a grand sangeet for their family members and friends ahead of their big fat wedding and would...read more
MUMBAI: The next music single “Ajib Dastan hai yeh” starring astonishingly talented singer and actor Ayaana Khan with Bhavin Bhanushali is finally...read more
MUMBAI: Director Sukumar and music director Devi Sri Prasad did not attend the pre-release event of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer 'Pushpa...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Yasser Desai, who has belted out chartbusters like Naino Ne Baandhi, Dil Ko Karaar Aaya, Jogi and Twist Kamariya, among others, over...read more