News |  13 Dec 2021 14:00 |  By RnMTeam

Hip-hop star Raja Kumari's new single 'Get It In' out now

MUMBAI: After much-celebrated numbers including 'City Slums', 'US' and 'Firestarter', rapper Raja Kumari has come up with her new single 'Get It In', for those who shine their light in the dark.

Penned by Sanjoy, Elvis Brown, and Grammy Award-winning songwriter Sirah, the new single highlights living each day like it's the last.

Talking about the single, Raja Kumari said, "This song is about a battle between good and evil in your own mind and being fearless in the face of any obstacle but having fun and living in joy. I've admired people who have overcome hurdles and held their own when it seemed impossible. Here's a single that salutes their spirit."

Presented by Mass Appeal USA, 'Get It In' is available on all streaming platforms.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
City slums Firestarter Raja Kumari
Games