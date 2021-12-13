For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  13 Dec 2021 18:57 |  By RnMTeam

'Bob Biswas' fame Yash Kapoor on a roll post the success of the song 'Teeja'!

MUMBAI: With not just an influential surname to his credit, Yash Kapoor’s passion for music has made him one of the most sought-after music talents in Bollywood. Post the success of his debut song ‘Teeja’ from the recently released movie ‘Bob Biswas’ starring Abhishek Bachchan, Yash started his journey as a singer.

Having proved his mettle with successful films including ‘Badla’, ‘Section 375’, ‘Super 30’, ‘Chehre’ and ‘Bhoot Police’ among others, Yash made his debut as a singer with the song Teeja, composed by Clinton Cerejo And Bianca Gomes AKA Shor Police. ‘Bob Biswas’ was hugely appreciated and critically-acclaimed for the intriguing plot, impeccable performances and fascinating musical score.

"Teeja is a nostalgic romantic ballad that brings out the complex nature of Bob’s past relationships. When Bianca & I were composing, the way the melody was shaping up, we decided to ask Yash to sing it for us. He’s an integral part of the Groove Room, my studio facility as a music producer and is a fantastic singer as well. It totally worked for the song. Once he recorded it, there was no doubt in our minds. Incidentally, Yash being a part of our Shor Police Live setup, also understands where we are coming from as songwriters and he’s able to deliver what we’re looking for, right off the bat," shared Clinton Cerejo and Bianca Gomes.

“It’s indeed a dream come true to have such a successful musical year. I’m immensely grateful for the opportunities that came my way. The music dynamic is changing rapidly. There is a lot of interesting fusion occurring with folk and western elements added to mainstream Bollywood numbers. I’m looking forward to experimenting different genres to explore music and push the envelope as a composer, singer and performer,” the musical star on rise affirms.

While Yash has been a part of YouTube Originals ‘Arrived’ – a reality show judged by A R Rahman, Shaan, Vidya Vox and Clinton Cerejo, the composer-singer has also recently composed and sung a song titled Pighla Pighla for a feature film titled ‘Urf Ghanta’, which is streaming on ShemarooMe.

