Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain wedding : Singer Aastha Gill and Badshah To Perform At Sangeet Night in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are hosting a grand sangeet for their family members and friends ahead of their big fat wedding and would witness a massive performance by singer Aastha Gill and Badshah.
TV stars Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are all set to tie the knot at Grand Hyatt, Mumbai. Tonight, the soon-to-be married couple will host a sangeet night for their family members and friends at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, Mumbai on Monday (December 13).
In order to make their marriage a memorable affair, Paani Paani singer Aastha Gill and rapper Badshah would be performing tonight leaving no stone unturned.
One of the hottest voices in Bollywood today that is unconventional yet stunning is Aastha Gill, who is known for blockbuster songs like ‘DJ Wale, Proper Patola, Buzz and recent tracks like Paani Paani, Bachpan ka Pyaar and Saawariya.
MUMBAI: MusicFX.io (“MusicFX” or the “Company”), a digital community connecting artists to theirread more
MUMBAI: A lot of work has been happening behind the scenes at gaana to take the user experience uread more
MUMBAI: Believe, one of the world’s leading digital music companies, strengthens its leadership iread more
MUMBAI: Taking into account the rising health crisis that the country has faced over the past coread more
MUMBAI: Warner Music Group, one of the "big three" recording companies and the third-largest in tread more
MUMBAI: The next music single “Ajib Dastan hai yeh” starring astonishingly talented singer and actor Ayaana Khan with Bhavin Bhanushali is finally...read more
MUMBAI: Indian playback singer Mohit Chauhan is appointed as 'Cultural Envoy Of Mongolia' and what a proud moment for him and our country. Ambassador...read more
MUMBAI: Director Sukumar and music director Devi Sri Prasad did not attend the pre-release event of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer 'Pushpa...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Yasser Desai, who has belted out chartbusters like Naino Ne Baandhi, Dil Ko Karaar Aaya, Jogi and Twist Kamariya, among others, over...read more
MUMBAI: Yasser Desai is gearing up for the release of his upcoming single 'Badnaam Kiya', a soulful track composed by Fenil Dhola and penned by...read more