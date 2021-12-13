Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain wedding : Singer Aastha Gill and Badshah To Perform At Sangeet Night in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are hosting a grand sangeet for their family members and friends ahead of their big fat wedding and would witness a massive performance by singer Aastha Gill and Badshah.

TV stars Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are all set to tie the knot at Grand Hyatt, Mumbai. Tonight, the soon-to-be married couple will host a sangeet night for their family members and friends at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, Mumbai on Monday (December 13).

In order to make their marriage a memorable affair, Paani Paani singer Aastha Gill and rapper Badshah would be performing tonight leaving no stone unturned.

One of the hottest voices in Bollywood today that is unconventional yet stunning is Aastha Gill, who is known for blockbuster songs like ‘DJ Wale, Proper Patola, Buzz and recent tracks like Paani Paani, Bachpan ka Pyaar and Saawariya.