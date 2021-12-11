'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa': Zeenat compares Ananya's voice with Lata's, Deepayan's with Kishore Kumar's

MUMBAI: Veteran Bollywood actress Zeenat Aman praised contestants Ananya and Deepayan for their wonderful performance on 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'. In fact, she compared Ananya's voice with legendary Lata Mangeshkar and she called Deepayan's voice similar to Kishore Kumar.

The actress, who will be seen as a special guest on the singing reality show, told Deepayan: "Do you know your voice is similar to Kishore da? I mean I can close my eyes and imagine him singing, while it's you who is standing right before me. Dev Anand ji and Kishore da created magic on the screen and their songs were such big hits. I have a couple of videos with me now and I want Deepayan to sing those songs, while we keep the sound of the video on mute, because I know he'll sound exactly like Kishore da."

While Ananya performed on 'Dum Maro Dum', Deepayan's rendition of 'Gaata Rahe Mera Dil' also left everyone stunned. In fact, the actress was so impressed that she asked Ananya to sign a piece of paper stating that she would always allot her a front-row seat whenever she performs in a concert.

She complimented Ananya, saying: "You have a voice of your own, something not many people have. I am sure people can even recognise your voice in a crowd, and that's the beauty of it. Just like we know if Lata ji or Asha ji is singing, your voice can also be distinguished. I really want you to sign a paper mentioning that you would always keep a front-row seat for all your concerts because I'm going to attend all your shows from now on."

'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' airs on Zee TV.

(Source: IANS)