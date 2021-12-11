Kim files to be made legally single amid Kanye West divorce

MUMBAI: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has filed to become legally single amid her divorce from rapper Kanye West, as she asks a judge to separate issues of child custody and property from her marital status.
The papers filed by Kim ask the judge in her divorce case to separate issues of child custody and property from her marital status, meaning she and Kanye would be able to be legally single while they continue to work out the terms of their divorce, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
According to TMZ, the 41-year-old reality star has also asked to have her maiden name restored, which would see her known as just Kim Kardashian.
The news comes as Kanye has made several public comments about his intentions to try and win Kim back.
Earlier this week, the music mogul dedicated his song 'Runaway' to Kim while performing at the Free Larry Hoover concert at the Los Angeles Coliseum.
After singing the lyrics, "I need you to run right back to me, baby", he added: "More specifically, Kimberly."
But sources said after the concert that Kim, who is reportedly romancing Pete Davidson, has "moved on" from West and has no interest in rekindling their romance.
An insider said: "(Kim) knows where Kanye's head is, but she ignores it. (She has) moved on but she knows it's difficult for Kanye to deal with. She isn't surprised that he pleads in public for her to run back to him. She is just trying to be respectful about it."
Kim is determined to keep her relationship with Kanye civil, and insiders say she is particularly invested in ensuring they remain good co-parents to their children - North, eight, and Saint, six, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two.
The source added: "Kim will always bring the kids to events that are important to Kanye. Co-parenting and making sure her kids are happy will always be her priority."
(Source: IANS)
