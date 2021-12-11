For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  11 Dec 2021 15:20 |  By RnMTeam

Kanye "Ye" West tells Kim Kardashian to run right back to him

MUMBAI: Kanye "Ye" West seized the moment to sing directly to Kim Kardashian.

During the "Free Larry Hoover" benefit concert on Thursday, Dec. 9, the "Runaway" rapper switched up the lyrics to his 2010 hit as a shout-out to his ex, singing in the outro, "I need you to run right back to me. More specifically, Kimberly." The lyric drew a notable reaction from the crowd and served as a direct plea to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum, since she was in attendance along with mom Kris Jenner's boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

The event, held at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and organized by Ye, was dedicated to raising awareness and support for prison and sentencing reform, and also served as the official end to his long-standing feud with Drake, as the musician joined Kanye on-stage as a special guest for a few songs.
Kim's attendance at the benefit concert wouldn't be the first sign of support she's shown for her ex since she filed for divorce after seven years of marriage in February of this year.

The SKIMS founder also attended a few of Ye's listening parties for Donda back in August, and most recently, she gave the rapper a shout-out during her acceptance speech at the 2021 People's Choice Awards.

Ye's latest shout-out also comes just a little more than two weeks after he publicly vowed to "restore" his family with his estranged wife and their four kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. The Grammy winner's comments also come both before and after news broke that Kim began dating Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson.

Kanye “Ye” West Kim Kardashian Drake
