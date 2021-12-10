Earworm: Raghav Sachar's new song 'Soniye' is out

MUMBAI: Singer and music composer Raghav Sachar has released his new music video titled 'Soniye' on Thursday.
The video also features Kate Sharma.
Presented by Panorama Music, the song is sung and composed by Sachar and penned by Chandan Gokhru.
Raghav Sachar said, "'Soniye' is a special song that creates a feeling of expanse. It has a new-age groove and a big soundscape. The music arrangement features the saxophone in the lead, which is one of my favourite instruments. It's the saxophone piece that gives the hook line the passion a love song craves for. I'm excited that the song is out now."
'Soniye' is out on the official YouTube channel of Panorama Music.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: MusicFX.io (“MusicFX” or the “Company”), a digital community connecting artists to theirread more
MUMBAI: A lot of work has been happening behind the scenes at gaana to take the user experience uread more
MUMBAI: Believe, one of the world’s leading digital music companies, strengthens its leadership iread more
MUMBAI: Taking into account the rising health crisis that the country has faced over the past coread more
MUMBAI: Warner Music Group, one of the "big three" recording companies and the third-largest in tread more
MUMBAI: Rapper Travis Scott spoke out for the first time about the Astroworld tragedy when radio personality Charlamagne tha God released a nearly...read more
MUMBAI: Bhavin Bhanushali is a popular digital sensation who has a massive fan following on social media. Bhavin has over 4million+ followers on...read more
MUMBAI: We can't stop and we won't stop talking about Miley Cyrus' new 'do. The singer showed off her blonde hair with dark streaks during the Dec. 9...read more
MUMBAI: Kanye "Ye" West seized the moment to sing directly to Kim Kardashian. During the "Free Larry Hoover" benefit concert on Thursday, Dec. 9, the...read more
MUMBAI: Singer and music composer Raghav Sachar has released his new music video titled 'Soniye' on Thursday. The video also features Kate Sharma....read more