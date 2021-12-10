Bhavin Bhanushali deleted all his Social Media posts, fans are wondering what happened to him

MUMBAI: Bhavin Bhanushali is a popular digital sensation who has a massive fan following on social media. Bhavin has over 4million+ followers on Instagram and is quite active on the platform in order to engage and create content but recently he has deleted his posts from Instagram and fans are now wondering where did he go and what has happened to him. Many also suspected if his account has been hacked.
The fans have been wondering whether his account has been hacked but our sources confirmed that Bhavin has deleted all the posts and something interesting is coming in for his fans.
He was supposed to release something this upcoming week and fans are awaiting the same but now, he has just vanished.
Bhavin Bhanishali has been a part of teentigada and also did television shows like Chidiya Ghar, Dil Dosti Dance, Hoshiyar… Sahi Waqt, Sahi Kadam, Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna, and Tamanna. He was also a contestant on the reality show Splitsvilla 12. He also worked in the web series Hum Tum and Them and Babbar Ka Tabbar.
