'Agnee' sets the stage on fire with new rock ballad 'Maahi Ve'

MUMBAI: 'Agnee', the rock band known for "Sadho Re" and "Aahatein", has released their new rock ballad titled "Maahi Ve". The track is composed by Agnee, produced by the band's lead guitarist, Koco, and sung by Mohan Kannan, the lead singer of the band.

The duo is also a part of the big ticket music video, which was shot in Chandigarh. The video, shot like a short film, has been directed by Gurjit Budwal.

Sharing his excitement about the track, Koco said: "We are very excited about 'Maahi Ve' and can't wait for it to be out for everyone to listen to. Our listeners will, of course, get to hear our signature sound in this song, but in addition to that, they will also get to hear a cinematic orchestral arrangement in line with the story of the video."

About working with director Gurjit, the guitarist-producer added: "Working with Gurjit was great fun and moulding our song to his cinematic visual idea was an interesting and highly rewarding experience. We hope all our loyal listeners will love Maahi Ve too!"

Explaining how the song was put together, Mohan said: "'Maahi Ve' is a song we're very proud of. We've had the wonderful Sameer Rahat writing great lyrics on it, a super director in Gurjit and a very enthusiastic crew who have worked on the video, both in front of and behind the camera. Koco and I always enjoy composing and creating songs together and as always, we're very excited to see how people respond to our new song.. and equally excited to start performing it on stage with Hrishi, Varun and Chirayu, the entire line up of 'Agnee'!"

The music video portrays a tale of lost love and features debutant actor Karthikeya, who essays the character of a young boy who falls in love with a girl, unaware of what's in store for him.

About this first collaboration with 'Agnee', Karthikeya said: "I am truly blessed to be a part of the Music Video of Agnee, a band I have always admired. 'Maahi Ve' is an intense love song and conveying such a profound emotion was no cakewalk."

"But Mohan Kannan's vocals and Koco's production and guitars made it relatively easier. I could just feel all the emotions as an actor. I cannot wait to share this lovely track with everyone," he said.

