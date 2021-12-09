For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  09 Dec 2021 13:50 |  By RnMTeam

People's Choice Awards 2021: See Red Carpet Fashion look

MUMBAI: It's time to end 2021 on a celebratory note!

After millions of votes from fans around the world were counted, the winners of the 2021 People's Choice Awards were finally revealed.

As previously announced, Halle Berry was honored with the Icon of 2021 Award and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson accepted the People's Champion Award with help from a wonderful Make a Wish survivor. Kim Kardashian took the stage to receive the Fashion Icon Award while Christina Aguilera was honored with the PCAs first-ever Music Icon Award.

When it came to other categories, stars like Ellen DeGeneres and Scarlett Johansson also proved to be deserving winners.

Hosted by Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson, this year's bash also featured musical performances from Christina, H.E.R. and country singer Blake Shelton.
But no award show is complete without talking about the fashion! Your favorite singers, actors, musicians and stars arrived to the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica in their best attire.

Keep scrolling to see what everyone wore from head to toe at the star-studded event.

