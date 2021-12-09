'It's Christmas' in a song! Rohan Solomon's new grand single brings festive cheer in a beautiful composition, hits top spots on global radio charts

MUMBAI: Living up to his reputation & annual tradition, the Grammy Submitted artist just released an intimate, warm and lush Christmas original for the festive season titled It's Christmas. Rohan Solomon has had an eventful year both as a Singer-Songwriter & Producer, so it’s only fitting that he concludes 2021 with a grand ‘Christmas song’. It’s Christmas debuted straight on no. 27 on Global Indie Music Radio Charts, alongside rave reviews from international press, ahead of the track’s release on streaming platforms on today, December 9th, 2021.

Bright lights, bonfire, festivities and warmth seep into the listener’s psyche with Solomon’s latest Christmas offering that comes with piano driven core and rich vocal harmonies. “The feel is ‘celebration’. Every moment of the song is intended to get you in a festive mood… It makes me think of Christmassy things like cake, candy, carol singing, family & presents. My friends who’ve heard the track tell me that’s exactly how they feel too,” says Rohan, who has been known for putting out Christmas renditions year after year. Last year the singer-songwriter had released a much-liked version of the Christmas classic Rudolph, The Red Nosed Reindeer, where he collaborated with well-known singer/songwriter and music educator Bindu Subramaniam.

Ahead of the track’s global release on streaming platforms, the single’s pre-release on international radio platforms met with a fantastic response, leading It’s Christmas to debut straight on no. 27 on Global Indie Music Radio Charts. The track is currently on no. 10 and no.15 on World Indie and Euro Indie Music Charts respectively.

The grand festive single has also started garnering impressive reviews from international media that is applauding Solomon's ingenuity as an artist, producer and a vocalist, while congratulating him for a brave attempt of releasing a christmas track- which is considered both difficult and risky for an artist. The piano-driven pop-rock song has a very ‘organic’ vibe to with usage of percussions such as shakers and tambourine that have been performed live alongside beautiful vocal harmonies.

Talking about the feel of the track that talks about lights, carols, gratitude and 'coming together', the Grammy Submitted artist says, “I’ve been doing Christmas favourites almost every year. But I just felt like I needed to write a new Christmas song that just sounds huge and festive.”

After a string of well-appreciated singles that chronicled different shades of the pandemic life in 2020, Solomon began this year with a compelling track titled We Demand Change, in June 2021 that gained significant praise from the media and audiences as ‘a fierce poignant anthem’ and ‘pean of hope’, We Demand Change made it the top spots on global radio charts and also was ‘Submitted in Consideration for a Grammy’ under the ‘Best Rock Performance’ category. Solomon is also the Producer of another track that has made it to Grammy ballots from India - Why by Kiara Chettri.