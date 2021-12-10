For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  10 Dec 2021 12:59 |  By RnMTeam

Earworm: Raghav Sachar's new song 'Soniye' is out

MUMBAI: Singer and music composer Raghav Sachar has released his new music video titled 'Soniye' on Thursday.

The video also features Kate Sharma.

Presented by Panorama Music, the song is sung and composed by Sachar and penned by Chandan Gokhru.

Raghav Sachar said, "'Soniye' is a special song that creates a feeling of expanse. It has a new-age groove and a big soundscape. The music arrangement features the saxophone in the lead, which is one of my favourite instruments. It's the saxophone piece that gives the hook line the passion a love song craves for. I'm excited that the song is out now."

'Soniye' is out on the official YouTube channel of Panorama Music.

(Source: IANS)

