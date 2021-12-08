Song and Dance: Ribbhu Mehra says he enjoys doing music videos

MUMBAI: Actor Ribbhu Mehra, who recently starred in music videos 'Naino ka Rona Jaye na!' and 'Jab se Tu mili hai', says he enjoys acting in music videos.
He says:" "As I'm a professional DJ, I feel connected to music. And I enjoy acting in music videos. As each new song brings me fresh vibes. It helps me to explore new places. I always look forward to shooting, which is a vacation in itself. You enjoy working and can give your best."
Mehra has been a part of several TV shows such as 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' and 'My Name Ijj Lakhan'. He was last seen playing the role of Ritik in the show 'Kumkum Bhagya'.
The actor started his career as a model and DJ, and later got into acting in TV shows. However, for a long time he did not take any new projects on TV. Mehra says: "I'm open to TV shows, but I was back to back getting songs and I was happy taking them. However as an actor I'm always open to TV. I'm waiting for a challenging and promising role."
(Source: IANS)
