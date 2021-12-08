Parker McCollum selects CurrencyWorks' MusicFX NFT platform to launch NFT Fan Club

MUMBAI: CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK), an award-winning, full service blockchain platform provider, today announced that platinum-selling country music artist Parker McCollum has selected MusicFX (www.musicfx.io), CurrencyWorks’ new entertainment music NFT platform, for his NFT fan club.

Parker McCollum is the singer-songwriter behind the platinum-selling single ‘Pretty Heart’, and recently made his late-night television debut performing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live”, and has just released his latest music video, ‘Falling Apart’, from his acclaimed hit debut album Gold Chain Cowboy.

The decorated artist has a strong social media following with more than 592,000 followers on Instagram, over 335,000 followers on TikTok and more than 264,000 followers on Twitter.

A pioneer of the NFT space, CurrencyWorks has already established two revolutionary platforms to serve the growing demand for digital token services and collectibles, with its VUELE™ (film distribution) and Motoclub (digital automotive collectibles) partnerships. The Company has now entered into a collaboration with Crown & Ace Inc., which will see it further expand its offerings within the entertainment arena through MusicFX.

Crown & Ace is an established force within the music industry with the principals having extensive experience in festivals, hospitality and band management; and count The Rolling Stones, Matchbox Twenty, Beyoncé, and Kiss among some of their former clients.

Music NFTs have surged in popularity with a number of high-profile musicians including The Rolling Stones, Kings Of Leon, The Weekend and Grimes selling digital art as well as tokenized versions of their tracks and merchandise. According to data collected by Water + Music, musicians earned USD$70.5 million in NFT sales between February and April 2021.

“I’m thrilled to be the first artist to partner with MusicFX,” said Parker McCollum. “Without my amazing fans, I would not be where I am today. MusicFX is going to allow us to support one another as we continue this incredible journey.”

To celebrate the first product to be released on MusicFX, the first 1,000 fans who register their interest in purchasing the Gold Chain Cowboy Club NFT, will receive priority access to a limited signature edition of their NFT membership. Full product details will be announced shortly.

“I’m delighted that Crown & Ace and Parker McCollum are joining us to launch MusicFX,” said Cameron Chell, co-head of MusicFX and Executive Chairman of CurrencyWorks. “Expanding into the music industry was a logical next step following the success and innovation we have delivered within the NFT space this year. I’m incredibly excited by what this new platform will deliver.”

“We are absolutely thrilled to be working with CurrencyWorks and Parker McCollum on this new venture,” said Billie-Jo Aasen, co-head of MusicFX and CEO of Crown & Ace. “We want to go beyond what other music NFT platforms are offering, and provide a space that builds a strong lasting relationship with the artists we work with, and allows them a more rewarding experience with their fan base. This will be at the core of MusicFX.”

