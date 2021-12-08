For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  08 Dec 2021 16:24 |  By RnMTeam

Ed Sheeran 'nearly killed' Sir Elton John

MUMBAI: Grammy winning-singer Ed Sheeran "almost killed" legendary English singer-songwriter Elton John while shooting their festive music video after he kicked a "big metal bell" and it came close to hitting his friend on the head.

Speaking to Apple Music's Zane Lowe about the track, Sheeran said: "We just shot a Christmas music video. Oh, mate. I almost killed him with a bell.

"On the video, there's footage of... I'm dressed up as sort of sexy Santa Claus and I kick a present, but the present had a big metal bell on top of it. I showed him the footage of it today, because we slowed it down and the bell flew past his head and would've cracked him in the head.

"Oh my God, the horror that went through my body when it was flying through the air."

Despite the incident, the 'Perfect' singer is delighted with the video.

He added: "But, man, the music video is wild. We've parodied all the great British music videos that came at Christmas."

Sheeran said he'd never expected to record a Christmas single at this stage of his career, but it "made sense" to team up with his friend and mentor.

He said: "It is always the type of thing that I thought I would do when I was 60. My manager said he would retire if I made a Christmas album. I've always wanted to work with (Elton) and this made most sense."

The 'Shivers' singer earlier shared that John calls him every day and it was during a chat on Christmas Day last year that the idea for a festive single was sparked.

He said: "Elton rung me on Christmas Day to say Merry Christmas. He rung me on Christmas Day, and he said, 'Step Into Christmas' is number six in the charts, and I'm 74, and I'm still having f****** chart hits, this is great! I want to do another Christmas song, will you do it with me?' "

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Ed Sheeran Singer songwriter Elton John
Related news
News | 08 Dec 2021

Bhushan Kumar on a work trip to Delhi for his multiple projects!

MUMBAI: Bhushan Kumar is definitely a top-notch film producer and a visionary in music industy.

read more
News | 08 Dec 2021

One Song, Four Looks, Watch how Dhvani Bhanushali slayed in her recent track, MERA YAAR

MUMBAI: Dhvani Bhanushali has the knack of doing something different and unique with each song of hers.

read more
News | 07 Dec 2021

VYRL Originals presents Pyaar Chahiye a super catchy song by Rapper Bali starring Dhanashree

MUMBAI: VYRL Originals has a surprise in store for their fans this party season as they bring to you a groovy dance number sung by pop sensation Bali which features the gorgeous dancing diva Dhanashree Verma Chahal in ‘Pyaar Chahiye’.

read more
News | 06 Dec 2021

Dhvani Bhanushali’s Mermaid moment in her latest song Mera Yaar with Aditya Seal

MUMBAI: Singer Dhvani Bhanushali pushes the envelope further in her next song, Mera Yaar, wherein she has taken a step further and turned composer – lyricist for this romantic dance number.

read more
News | 03 Dec 2021

Rihanna slammed pregnancy rumors with DM

MUMBAI: Rihanna became the 11th person ever to be named a National Hero in Barbados this week, but tabloids and some on social media were far more fixated on whether or not she could be expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky because of the orange dress she wore.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Platinum-Selling country artist Parker McCollum selects MusicFX

MUMBAI: MusicFX.io (“MusicFX” or the “Company”), a digital community connecting artists to theirread more

News
Gaana - India’s Favorite Music App

MUMBAI: A lot of work has been happening behind the scenes at gaana to take the user experience uread more

News
Believe reinforces its leadership position in India with the acquisition of Think Music, a leader in South India film soundtracks

MUMBAI: Believe, one of the world’s leading digital music companies, strengthens its leadership iread more

News
BIG FM launches ‘Dhun Workouts’, a unique initiative aimed towards empowering one’s lungs and soul!

MUMBAI: Taking into account the rising health crisis that the country has faced over the past coread more

News
Warner Music Group scores multiple nominations for GRAMMY 2022

MUMBAI: Warner Music Group, one of the "big three" recording companies and the third-largest in tread more

top# 5 articles

1
Chris Young and Kane Brown'S "Famous Friends" tops Billboard’s country airplay songs of 2021

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum, global entertainers Chris Young and Kane Brown have topped the Billboard year-end Country Airplay Songs chart with their...read more

2
Parker McCollum selects CurrencyWorks' MusicFX NFT platform to launch NFT Fan Club

MUMBAI: CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK), an award-winning, full service blockchain platform...read more

3
Chris Young headlined the T-Mobile SEC Championship Concert Friday

MUMBAI: Multi-Platinum global entertainer Chris Young headlined the first-ever T-Mobile SEC Championship Concert Friday night on the eve of the SEC...read more

4
BTS members joins Instagram individually

MUMBAI: BTS members have a huge fandom on social media, and find themselves among Twitter trends almost every day. But the seven members of the world...read more

5
Song and Dance: Ribbhu Mehra says he enjoys doing music videos

MUMBAI: Actor Ribbhu Mehra, who recently starred in music videos 'Naino ka Rona Jaye na!' and 'Jab se Tu mili hai', says he enjoys acting in music...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games