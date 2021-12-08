Chris Young headlined the T-Mobile SEC Championship Concert Friday

MUMBAI: Multi-Platinum global entertainer Chris Young headlined the first-ever T-Mobile SEC Championship Concert Friday night on the eve of the SEC Championship game where Alabama and Georgia competed for the win. Young surprised the crowd at Atlanta’s Georgia International Plaza by bringing fellow Sony Music Nashville artists Mitchell Tenpenny and Kameron Marlowe on stage to perform his hit song “Famous Friends.” The multi-week No. 1 song is the title track of Chris’s recently released album, Famous Friends, which also features his new single “At The End Of A Bar” with Mitchell Tenpenny.

Before the concert, Young hosted a live taping of his podcast “The Quad with Chris Young.” Chris and his co-hosts Josh, Haley and Ryan talk college football, classic Christmas movies, and the best Chick-fil-A food item as the weekly Hot Take. Listen to the episode HERE.



About Chris Young

Multi-platinum RCA Records Nashville global entertainer Chris Young has accumulated an impressive list of accomplishments, including membership in the iconic Grand Ole Opry, nearly 5 Billion on-demand streams, 13 Million singles sold, 12 career No. 1 singles, 22 R.I.A.A. Gold/Platinum/Multi-Platinum certified projects, 6 Country Music Association nominations, 4 Academy of Country Music nominations and 2 Grammy nominations, along with wins for Performance of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year at the CMT Music Awards. These accomplishments and more landed him in the Top 20 of Billboard’s top country artists of the decade.



“Famous Friends,” – Chris’s platinum-certified, multi-week chart-topping song with Kane Brown – is the title track to his “most personal album to date” (Forbes). The “booming duet” (Tennessean) “At The End Of A Bar” with Mitchell Tenpenny is the newest single from his 8th studio album, Famous Friends.



Named “one of his era’s finest traditionalists” by the Associated Press, Chris is an international ambassador for country music, performing to capacity crowds around the world. With a hit-packed set that highlights his twelve chart-toppers — including back-to-back No. 1s “Losing Sleep,” “Sober Saturday Night,” “Think Of You,” and “I’m Comin’ Over” — the Grammy and ACM nominated vocalist’s most recent headlining tour played to over 400,000 fans in 3 countries.



For more information and to catch a Chris Young show on the road, visit chrisyoungcountry.com and join @ChrisYoungMusic and his more than 6 Million fans on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.