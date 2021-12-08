For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  08 Dec 2021 16:32

Chris Young and Kane Brown'S "Famous Friends" tops Billboard’s country airplay songs of 2021

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum, global entertainers Chris Young and Kane Brown have topped the Billboard year-end Country Airplay Songs chart with their multi-week No. 1, “Famous Friends.” Chris and Kane’s “Famous Friends” is not only the most-played song at country radio, the track has also earned accolades for #5 Billboard Hot Country Songs in 2021 and #39 Billboard Radio Songs all genre year-end chart, along with high marks on Billboard’s Country Streaming Songs, Hot 100 Songs and Canadian Hot 100 charts this year.

“It’s pretty incredible when you get to write/record/produce a song that not only makes people want to sing along with you at concerts, but also becomes the most played ‘Billboard’ country song of the entire year,” shares Chris. “I couldn’t be any happier that ‘Famous Friends’ will go into the record books for this, and that I get to celebrate it alongside my buddy Kane Brown.”

In addition to cataloging an astounding 15 weeks inside the Top 5 on Billboard’s country radio chart and amassing over 200 million streams, “Famous Friends,” the “upbeat salute to the small town folks who keep the real world running” (Tennessean), took home the trophy for the fan voted CMT Collaborative Video of the Year and numerous CMA and AMA nominations. The song is the title track to Chris’s newly released 8th studio album, Famous Friends. The record also includes collaborations with Lauren Alaina (“Town Ain’t Big Enough”) as well as Mitchell Tenpenny on new single, “At The End Of A Bar.”

An anthemic tribute to the names, faces, and legendary stories that make up each hometown, “Famous Friends” is Chris and Kane’s first collaboration since working together on Kane’s 2017 song “Setting the Night On Fire.” Additionally, the song reunites the former tour mates from Chris’ 2018 Losing Sleep Headlining Tour — which included a sold-out hometown show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena — and is a full-circle moment since Kane’s first live concert experience as a young Country fan was a Brad Paisley and Chris Young tour stop.

