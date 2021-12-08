For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  08 Dec 2021 16:21 |  By RnMTeam

Baba Sehgal: Didn't anticipate my version of 'Bella Ciao' would become such a huge hit

MUMBAI: Rapper Baba Sehgal, who is an ardent fan of Netflix's popular series 'Money Heist', came out with his own version of the iconic track 'Bella Ciao' titled 'Kela Khao'. He says he didn't anticipate his version of the number would become such a huge hit on social media.

Sehgal said: "'Bella Ciao' is a peppy protest anthem and super catchy. I didn't anticipate my version of the song 'Kela Khao' would become such a huge hit on social media. I was simply at home getting bored and made this track and it just struck a chord."

He even shared the reason behind the show's great success globally.

"Money Heist connects directly to your heart. That's why it is so popular. Even if I watch the show after a few years, I will not forget a single frame of the show," Sehgal added.

The Netflix show has come to an end as the final five episodes of 'Money Heist Part 5: Volume 2' premiered on December 3.

(Source: IANS )

