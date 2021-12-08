Amaal Mallik: Fame and money will run out, only music will remain

MUMBAI: Music composer Amaal Mallik, who is known for his firm opinions citing the hard-hitting facts about life, recently shared an inspiring message on his Instagram for all aspiring musicians.
The composer took to his Instagram and shared a monochrome picture and wrote in the caption, "To every young artiste who wants to make a place in this music industry, just know that it may all seem a little foggy, a little scary, a little shady initially and you may feel it's impossible for you to make your mark and cement your place, but if you have the patience & perseverance, your music will find a way and remain in people's hearts forever."
He continues in the caption, "I've been writing my story all along and if it feels like I'm talking about yours it's only because we all feel emotions the same way. The hardest pill to swallow is that you will be forgotten. Fame & money will eventually run out, only the music will remain."
Amaal garnered a lot of appreciation for his recent song 'Pyar Ek Tarfa'. The composer is all set to deliver another earworm soundtrack with the highly anticipated movie 'Radhe Shayam'.
(Source: IANS)
