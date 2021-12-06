Siyaahi, Dhanji and Acharya’s New Single ‘Screenplay’

MUMBAI: The new single 'Screenplay' by hip hop artists Siyaahi, Dhanji and Acharya, will be out on 4th December 2021. The song is a follow-up for the trio after over a year since the release of their tape Lost In AMD.
Lost In AMD made some waves in the underground, garnering over 300K streams across all platforms. It kickstarted a new phase of Amdavad (Ahmedabad) Hip Hop as well. Screenplay works as a culmination of all the things and events leading up to that point, and all events that lie beyond.
The sound of this track is heavily influenced by hip hop sound coming out of Memphis, Tennessee in the early 1990s. It has been characterized by its occasional lo-fi sound that utilizes the Roland TR-808 drum machine, and minimal synth melodies. The genre commonly features double time flows and samples ranging from soul and funk, to horror film scores and classical music, as well as hooks from songs by fellow rappers in the same genre. The conception of this beat was largely due to the music ACHARYA was listening to at the time predominantly southern Hip Hop.
Screenplay starts with Siyaahi's verse, where he compares rappers to salty folks who choose to dislike something or someone out of their reach. He further talks about them hustling in Ahmedabad city, and boasting about his skills in the first verse.
'Read a contract like a screenplay, I'm tryna see how it's gon' play out', is the titular bar from the second verse of the song, which alludes to entering new territory, the uncertainty that comes with it, and how far do predictions take you. Remembering the words of Mark Twain, 'Predictions are hard to make, especially about the future'
