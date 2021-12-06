Ishaan Khan’s new song ‘Aadat’ encapsulates the true essence of a loving relationship

MUMBAI: As it is seen that falling in love is easy, but living in love is difficult. Directed and Composed by Ramji Gulati, Ishaan Khan’s new song ‘Aadat’ showcases the true meaning of what being in love really means. Shot in the scenic beauty of Dubai, the song showcases how love can make you feel habitual about the other person. The music video features our very own desirable duo, Rohan Mehra and Chetna Pandey. After seeing their chemistry spark in ALTBalaji’s Class of 2020, it is really interesting seeing this gorgeous duo showcase the power of love and trust.

Giving us some insights about the song, Producer Mridul Meena says. “When I heard the composition of Aadat for the first time, I fell in love with it and the first thought which came to my mind was to approach Rohan and Chetna for this song, and I am really glad that they agreed to accept the offer. As it was my debut as a producer, producing this song with Shahzeb Azad made it possible to make this project a huge success. We are indeed overwhelmed looking at such an amazing response the song has been receiving.

Aadat launched on 6th December on United White Flag YouTube Channel and has received a phenomenal response amongst Rohan and Chetna’s Fans. As the couple is soon to be seen in the second season of ‘Class of 2020’, it is indeed a small teaser-like feeling for their fans to witness the couple’s chemistry in this visually pleasing music video.