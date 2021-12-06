Hornbill Festival boycott after 13 civilians civilians were cold-blooded murder by security forces

MUMBAI: All activities at the Naga Heritage Village, Kisama after 13 civilians were cold-blooded murder by security forces on December 4 incident at Oting in Mon district, Nagaland, who allegedly mistook them to be militants, has triggered a wave of protests in the state. The Konyak Union announced that following the deaths, they were withdrawing from the Hornbill Festival, 2021.
Hosting of black flag and closing down of Konyak Morung at Kisama abstaining from celebrating Hornbill Festival 2021 in solidarity with killings of innocent public at Oting in Mon district of Nagaland on 4th December 2021 by security forces. pic.twitter.com/E9S7tWBSf9
— Naga Hills (@Hillsnaga) December 5, 2021
In a letter to the Nodal Officer, Hornbill Festival, the Konyak Union said, “…the Konyak Community hereby abstain from any further participation at the ongoing Hornbill Festival’ 2021 citing atrocities perpetrated by the security forces at Oting Village Mon District on Dated: 4th of December 2021.”
In a horrific incident, security forces killed several villagers after allegedly mistaking them for insurgents on the Tiru-Oting road near Oting village in the Mon district of Nagaland. A security force jawan also died in the incident.
After the Konyak Union announced they were withdrawing from the Hornbill Festival, 2021, the Sumi Hoho has followed suit.
“Expressing deep concern over the incident at Oting Area under Mon district on 4 Dec 2021 evening, where several innocent lives is said to have claimed during the blatant indiscriminate firing by the Indian Para military forces on the civilians. In connection to this the Sumi Hoho asked all Sumi individuals and groups to skip participating in the Hornbill Festival 2021 till further notice. So as to show solidarity to the victims’ families, community and our ENPO people,” said a letter signed by ( S Zhevihe Sumi) Vice President, Sumi Hoho.
