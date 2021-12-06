Badshah sets the benchmark high with his fashionable shoes & suave cars in the T-Series song, Slow Slow

MUMBAI: Badshah is a name synonymous with all things music and fashion. His preference of clothing and accessories has always been the talking point for all those who understand fashion the way he does. The rapper has also been a lover of his wheels and his fleet of cars includes a Rolls Royce, Jeep, Porsche and several other luxurious rides!
Badshah will next be seen in Bhushan Kumar’s song, Slow Slow featuring Abhishek Singh & Seerat Kapoor. The song was shot on a grand scale at the royal and regal Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad and word is that Badshah has lived upto his passion of all things cars and fashion! The singer was seen cruising in a Rolls Royce in the first look of the song and the word has it that he was so smitten by the car that he went for a long drive in the city post the shoot wrap up as well! What’s more, he was seen donning kicks from the top brands in the world such as the Nike Air Force and Gucci. A little birdie from the sets let it slip that Badshah has a penchant for sneakers and played an important role styling himself for the song.
“When I sat in the car for our shoot sequence I just knew a few minutes wasn’t enough. After our wrap up, I took to the streets of the city, and cruised around listening to my favourite music and soaking in the joy of the ride. When I was told how my look for the video had to be, I instantly suggested the Nike’s and Gucci kicks that are pretty much my all time favourite. Give me a car and my sneakers and I can be left alone for hours!” says Badshah on the video.
There’s no one who understands luxury more than our very own, _it’s your boy Badshah!_ right ? Can’t wait to see him in absolute style in the T-Series song, Slow Slow!
Produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series with music by Badshah, the song is written by Mellow D, has vocals by Badshah and Payal Dev and is directed by B2together. Slow Slow also features Abhishek Singh & Seerat Kapoor.
