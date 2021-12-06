Artist pulls out their names to perform at Hornbill Music Festival

MUMBAI: Artist who are to perform at Hornbill Music Festival are pulling out their names.
Polar lights band which consists of Temjen Jamir on Lead Guitars, Arenungsang on Rhythm Guitars, Kilen on Drums, Lanutoshi on Bass and Mar Jamir as lead singer who are popularly know for their “Into the light”, “A Beautiful Escape” and many more pays tribute to the victims of tragic killings at Mon, Nagaland. The band first put up on their social media to withdraw from the performance at the Hornbill Music Festival.
Following on the same, Temsu Clover who were to perform on 7th December at Hornbill Music Festival at Kisama, also pulled out her name along with her fellow musicians. She is known for her song “Blue”.
All activities at the Naga Heritage Village, Kisama after 13 civilians were cold-blooded murder by security forces on December 4 incident at Oting in Mon district, Nagaland, who allegedly mistook them to be militants, has triggered a wave of protests in the state. Hornbill Festival was meant to show our collective unity. We salute artist who pulled out their names from performing by paying tribute to the victims.
