News |  06 Dec 2021 13:14 |  By RnMTeam

All you need to know about Hornbill Music Festival Nagaland 2021

MUMBAI: Hornbill Festival is a very popular festival and a grand celebration that is brought to life each year in Nagaland, North East India. Often cited as “festival of all festivals”. The festival is gritting in its element and a powerful representation of the Naga culture through splendid traditional music, dance and performances. The performances are perhaps extremely eye catching.

Hornbill Festival is taking place after one year's gap because of the Coronavirus pandemic. Governor Jagdish Mukhi began the festival with traditional gong of the Nagas. Nagaland’s Task Force for Music & Arts is now touting Hornbill as an ‘experiential festival’ held in Dimapur and Kisama between December 1st and 10th.

95% of all acts are local musicians in this year’s edition, while 3 bands from Shillong and Sikkim will also be performing. Altogether, 35 bands or acts will be performing at music festival at Kisama and RCEMPA and #hornbillmusicfestival2021.

Below are the bands performing at the festival:

Nagaland music
